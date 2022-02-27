OXFORD – The way Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin sees it, the Rebels truly have nothing to lose this weekend.
This afternoon marks the end of the regular season for the Rebels (22-6, 10-5 SEC), already having completed the best season for the program since 2006-07. Ole Miss has won 10 SEC games for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign, and the team’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 15 years is all but wrapped up before the SEC Tournament even tips off on Wednesday.
Top-ranked South Carolina (26-1, 14-1), winners of 14 games in a row, caps off Ole Miss’ regular season at SJB Pavilion. The Gamecocks defeated the Rebels 69-40 in late January. Tipoff Sunday is set for 1 p.m.
“They have 11 top-25 wins. One of them was on us,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We just want to come out and grow. If we could compete against South Carolina, and give ourselves a chance to win, then we can compete against anybody in the country.
“So let’s see where we are. And if we beat them, we’re doing really, really well. But if we compete and we’re playing with them, then we’re doing really, really well. So, there’s no loss for us (today). It’s going to be all about having fun and seeing where we are as we prep for March Madness.”
Today is also Senior Day for Ole Miss. Some seniors on the roster have only been there a few years, like star center Shakira Austin, who transferred in from Maryland before the 2020 season. Some like guard Mimi Reid have been there from Day 1 and endured a combined 16 wins in McPhee-McCuin's first two seasons.
Each senior has played a part in turning a program that did not win a single conference game in 2019-20 into a contender.
“I will never forget this senior class," McPhee-McCuin said. "From Mimi (Reid) and Iyanla (Kitchens) that’s been here from the beginning, to Kira (Austin) that said, ‘You know what coach? I’m going to come and help you.’ To (Lashonda) Monk that said, ‘I want to be a part of this.’”
Monk, who transferred from East Carolina prior to this season, center Andeija Puckett, who transferred from Cincinnati before the 2019 campaign and Austin each came to Ole Miss without ever having taken an official visit, McPhee-McCuin said. That took a lot of guts, given where the program was at the time.
For that, McPhee-McCuin will be forever grateful.
“Talk about faith and belief, in themselves and in me,” she said. “I told them they have a friend for life. They have someone that they can count on. And we’re not done. So we want to just continue to celebrate. And then at our end of the year banquet, we'll reflect some more. But right now, we're partying, so we want to keep going."