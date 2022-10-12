OXFORD — To get an idea of just how much of a planner A.J. Finley truly is, look no further than his preteen days.
Finley, Ole Miss’ senior starting safety the last three seasons, likes to have his routine laid out. Sometimes, it’s set in stone several years in advance. When he was growing up in Mobile, Alabama, Finley — who received his first college scholarship offer his junior year at St. Paul's Episcopal School — started mapping out his future optimal height and weight statistics back when he was finishing middle school.
By the time he was a sophomore or junior in high school, he was going to be 6-feet tall. When he graduated high school, he was going to be 6-foot-2. The fact he was about 5-foot-8 at the time was beside the point: the goal was the goal, and Finley was going to get there one way or the other.
Finley — who, for the record, stands 6-foot-3 now — says he doesn’t remember that specific set of goal writing. But his parents Al and Shay certainly do.
“Everything that he discussed with us, or he wrote it down, it happened for him,” his mother Shay said.
Finley has been a defensive stalwart for the undefeated No. 9 Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC), having amassed 214 career tackles and seven interceptions in his career. But just as important as his play on the field is his unofficial role as Team Dad, a badge he wears quite proudly.
You see, whenever a teammate has some sort of problem, whether that be car trouble, handywork or just needs a nice meal with friends, Finley is the first to offer his assistance. As he spoke to the Daily Journal for this story, Finley noted he was set to help hang a television for true freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the coming days.
“Anything. (Teammates) come over to eat sometimes. I’ve helped people put gas in their car,” Finley said. “Like, people run out of gas, I have a gas tank. Hanging TVs, anything. You name it, I’ve probably done it honestly.”
Finley married his girlfriend of three years, Ruby Draayer Finley, over the summer. He’s been a member of the SEC’s, Chancellor’s and Dean’s honor rolls. His teammates like to lovingly point out the patch of gray he already has in his hair. Finley has always been wise beyond his years, driven to reach success at every level, whatever that entails.
Finley tends to fly under the radar — Al always taught him that the spotlight would find him if he did things the right way. But that humility should never be confused with complacency. Finley is on a constant quest to find the best possible version of himself. And, while he’s at it, he’ll help others find their happiness, too.
“The thing I am the most proud of is how he treats people. And it doesn’t matter who it is. Fans will come up and are so excited to see him, and he’s always so sweet,” Draayer Finley said. “ … (He’s) always looking for the very best in people and showing those people his best, no matter what.”
***
Given the timeframe of his formative football-viewing days, it’s not a surprise that, despite being raised in Auburn and Alabama territory, Finley grew up infatuated with Oregon. Back when he was eight or nine, the Ducks were the talk of the college football world. Oregon’s on-field success spoke for itself — from 2008 through 2014, the Ducks went 80-14 and played in two national title games. But there was a certain appeal Oregon had at that time, due in no small part to flashy jersey combinations.
Every kid in America likely at least thought Oregon looked good. But not everyone took the initiative Finley did.
One day, Finley consulted his laptop and began looking at the cost of tuition at Oregon, a good 2,600 miles from home, his mother said. It wasn’t cheap, of course, but he assured his parents it wouldn’t be an issue. He’d figure out a way.
“(He said) ‘Momma, you don't really have to worry about that, because I'm going to get a football scholarship,’” Shay said. “He was like eight years old.”
Finley grew up with baseballs, basketballs and footballs. Anything to keep him from “tearing up the house,” Shay noted. Finley had a lot of energy, and the best way to tire him out was to let him be outside. When he was in elementary school, Finley would play with the neighborhood kids, some in middle school and high school. He was significantly better than a lot of them.
Shay’s great uncle is MLB Hall of Fame outfielder Billy Williams, who starred for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and 70s. Shay thought baseball might be in A.J.’s future — at least, she hoped it might be — but Finley decided at a young age baseball was “too boring.”
Al was his son’s first football coach, coaching him from age 4 to 10. The duo won four of six Mobile Youth Football Conference championships, Al says proudly.
Finley was a quarterback growing up. But even then, he didn’t rely on athleticism to win; he studied.
“I would be sitting here game planning for the week, and even practice prepping for the week, he would be in my hip pocket,” Al said. “So theoretically, by the time we got to practice, I didn't have to really explain anything to him in terms of what the game plan was.”
Finley was largely an offensive player up until his senior season at St. Paul's. As a junior running back, he rushed for more than 1,200 yards. He didn’t move to defense full-time until his senior season, when it became a position of need.
But, as always, he soaked things up like a sponge.
Finley was high school teammates with Jalyn Armour-Davis, the former Alabama cornerback who was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. The Saints needed another defensive back. So, Armour-Davis gave Finley a crash course in defense the spring before he departed for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Finley responded by intercepting six passes his senior season en route to helping St. Paul’s win its third-straight Alabama 5A state title.
“I feel like that’s always been me. I’ve always been dedicated. I don’t know where it came from, what happened with me, why it clicked so young,” Finley said. “But I’ve always been a preparation type of guy. I take that stuff very serious.”
Finley could have gone to Tennessee, Duke or Wake Forest, among others. At the time, Ole Miss was still coming off sanctions and had just endured a 5-7 season. But Something about Oxford just felt right for Finley. That, and he knew he had the chance to see the field early.
Finley also looked at the Rebels’ recruiting class that year — Jerrion Ealy, Jonathan Mingo, Sam Williams, John Rhys Plumlee, Snoop Conner, Dontario Drummond, Nick Broeker, among others — and knew that, by the time he was done at Ole Miss, the Rebels were going to be a force to be reckoned with.
“I knew the turnaround for this team was going to be spectacular, no matter what,” Finley said.
***
Al himself was quite the athlete back in the day, though he’s willing to admit his son got the better end of the deal.
Al played running back and then linebacker his senior year of high school in Alabama. In retrospect, Al will tell you he did not work as hard as he could have or should have given his ability.
If teammates were going to go drink a few beers, he “was the first one in the car,” Al said. He didn’t take practice seriously and didn’t heed advice his coaches tried to give him. He didn’t put in extra time in the weight room. He was the last one in and the first one out.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Because of that, coaches didn’t have the best perception of Al, despite his talent. Having grown up in a largely single-parent household, Al said he didn’t always have a father figure around to steer him in the right direction.
Al had college programs interested in his services, he said, but it never amounted to anything because he wasn’t willing to put the necessary work in. He ended up joining the military after high school.
Al can talk about all of this now, years after the fact. But it’s something that stuck with him.
“I had established, unfortunately, a reputation with my coaches — some of them, anyway — that I didn’t care,” Al said. “… When I say squandered opportunities, I take full responsibility for not utilizing and capitalizing on the opportunities that I had.”
From Day One, Al was determined to push A.J. to be the best version of himself and, in the process, for him to be better than he was. His son was going to make the most of every opportunity he had. St. Paul’s is on the higher end of private school tuition, but it was worth every cent for A.J. to get the best possible education to be prepared for college and beyond.
A.J. was not going to make the same choices his father made. His son was going to reach for the stars and climb beyond them.
“I always challenged him and told him, ‘You’re going to be better than me. You’re going to do better than I did. You’re going to make better decisions, because I’m going to show you how to do it,” Al said. “Now it’s up to you to do it.”
Finley knows his father’s story. It’s not something he thought a lot about growing up. He also didn’t look at it as his dad making sure his son was better than him; he thought of it more as his father wanting him to utilize everything at his disposal. As Draayer Finley says, if Finley puts his mind to it, it almost certainly will get done.
But after talking it out, Finley — who, to this day, still shows up to everything 45 minutes to an hour early, according to Draayer Finley — had a moment of clarity.
“I just know he wanted me to be very successful in life,” Finley said before continuing. “… He did say he wanted me to do more than him. I guess that is what he meant.”
***
Late last season, sophomore safety Tysheem Johnson had a shoulder injury that hindered him from driving. He could drive with his left hand, he said, but it wasn’t optimal.
Al, Shay and A.J. were out one night when A.J. received a phone call. Johnson didn’t have a way to get food, he said. The Finleys were already on the way to Southern Coop. They picked up food for one more, brought it to Johnson’s apartment, where he met them in the parking lot — ice pack on his shoulder and all — beyond thankful.
Finley and his wife have a core set of teammates over for dinner on a semi-regular basis — Johnson, safeties Isheem Young and Trey Washington, cornerbacks Kyndrich Breedlove and Demarko Williams and, recently, quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Draayer Finley does most of the cooking (Johnson is quick to point out her creative culinary ability); Johnson lovingly refers to her as “mom.” There aren’t a lot of people in their 20s with the sort of maturity husband and wife display.
Johnson is from Philadelphia; there aren’t a ton of people his age with Finley’s giving mentality. Johnson refers to Finley as “that younger, older person.” He is always there when you need him, no matter what it is.
“You don’t see too many people like A.J., even as like a teammate, who are willing to go out of their way,” Johnson said. “ … (He’s a) great guy, on and off the field.”
Finley and Draayer Finley first met when they were freshmen living in RC South. Someone pulled their dorm fire alarm, Finley remembered, and he and his roommates made the trip downstairs (he said he usually didn’t because it was almost never an actual hazard). One of Draayer’s roommates approached Finley and his group, and they all exchanged Snapchats. Finley saw Draayer Finley in a subsequent Snapchat, visited their room for help with a paper, and the rest is history.
There are a lot of things Draayer Finley appreciates about her husband. But among the most integral is he understands life is bigger than just him. Finley isn’t one to boast about his life or his accolades; he hasn't tweeted in more than a year and half and has just nine Instagram posts. He isn’t concerned if people know a ton about him.
Finley casually recounts the time senior cornerback Miles Battle needed help picking up his car, which isn’t particularly noteworthy on its own. The real problem was that his car was in Collierville, Tennessee, a good hour-plus from Oxford.
There was, naturally, one man up to the task.
Immediately after finishing class, Finley jumped in his car with Battle, drove the 60 miles or so, dropped him off so he could pick up his car, and then turned around back toward Oxford.
Draayer Finley works for ESPN’s College GameDay in production and is gone until late Saturday or early Sunday morning most weekends. Every time she comes home, Finley has left a new set of flowers and, if he won’t be awake for her arrival, a note. Those sorts of gestures are not uncommon.
“He’s so thoughtful and nice and does very sweet things,” Draayer Finley said. “ … He’ll leave a note on the garage door (that says) ‘check the kitchen.’ And he will have gotten a cold water bottle ready for me — because I love cold water — and flowers out on the table. I come home to that.”
Finley is well aware of how fortunate he is. He knows that not all of his teammates grew up in stable homes with both parents around. He knows he was extremely fortunate to go to a private high school. Al works with land development at an engineering company, and Shay has worked at the same software analyst job for 23 years. They both worked in the ministry when A.J. was growing up, and Al still does.
Not everyone — Al included — had that sort of support to follow their dreams.
“One of the main things I try to live by is just helping others and just bringing happiness to everything. Everything I do, I try to bring a smile to it. And just living every day separate from the other and just bringing my best foot forward every day.”
Al and Shay are proud of a lot of things when it comes to their son. He stuck through tough times at Ole Miss because he knew things would get better. He’s loyal to all those in his circle. He is going to graduate with a degree in financing. He is a natural-born leader and will thrive in whatever life after football brings his way, his parents said.
But no, among the things his parents are proudest of is how he always stayed true to himself. His father fondly remembers walking through a Walmart one day, when a man approached him and asked if he was A.J.’s father. Al confirmed he was, and the man proceeded to tell him he was the janitor at St. Paul’s.
“Man, A.J.’s a great guy,” the janitor told Al.
That’s who A.J. Finley is, through thick and thin.
“I’ve always told him, the true testing of a man is not when everything is going perfect. It’s when it starts to rain a little bit, how do you handle yourself? How do you respond to things?” Al said. “I think A.J. responds to things in a manner that’s rare for somebody his age.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.