University of Miami's 5,000-seat baseball facility, officially called Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, first opened in 1973. Rodriguez, a former major leaguer, contributed $3.9 million to a major renovation in 2017-19.
OXFORD – The first obstacle for Ole Miss baseball was getting in the tournament. Now, the biggest issue might be getting the games themselves in.
The Rebels (32-22) were selected to the NCAA Baseball Tournament field on Monday as a No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables, Florida, region – the fourth-straight season the program has gone to the tournament. Ole Miss was one of the last teams in the field but ended its season strong, winning eight of 11 games.
The Rebels are slated to play No. 2 seed Arizona (37-23) Friday at 6 p.m., but that is looking increasingly in peril due to the weather forecast in Florida.
According to The Weather Channel, a tropical depression is set to form in the coming days in the area. Large amounts of rain are expected in the Miami area over the weekend, and it has the potential to become a tropical storm.
The current forecast in Miami looks fairly bleak for Friday and Saturday – potential thunderstorms, a 90% and higher chance of rain, and wind of up to 30 miles per hour. The forecast currently has scattered storms running from Sunday and beyond, though with far less chances of rain.
The Coral Gables regional is currently set to run from Friday through Monday, and Super Regionals start next Friday for all the regionals. D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers said in a tweet Wednesday that it’s possible the games could get played Sunday through Tuesday if weather forces it and that he “would not expect the Coral Gables Regional to move.”
According to the NCAA manual, there are 14 different scenarios for possible postponed games for a regional. Some involve partially played games being resumed the next day, some have no games being played on a specific day and three the next day, and there are scenarios that extend the tournament to Tuesday.
Alright, here is the full list of possible scenarios should weather impact a baseball regional. Basically: a lot of options. pic.twitter.com/boTZepjrFG
A spokesperson from the University of Miami athletics department – Miami and Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field are the host – told the Daily Journal in an email that, “all schedule changes/updates will be communicated as soon as they become available.”