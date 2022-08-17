OXFORD — At this point in his career — having the better part of two years playing cornerback — Ole Miss senior Miles Battle has a simple, precise way of describing his game.
He’s considers himself a blanket.
Battle came to Oxford as a highly decorated four-star wide receiver prospect from Texas. At 6-foot-4, he has the type of size and length coaches crave. After catching four passes over his first two seasons with the Rebels, Battle moved to defense partway through the 2020 season.
While cornerback was unfamiliar for him, Battle eventually found his way. It was after a matchup against Auburn in October of that season that made him realize he had a shot to stick at the position.
“Long and rangy. There’s not many places you can put the ball that I can’t get to it with the receiver, even if it’s over the shoulder,” Battle said. “I’m already 6-foot-4, so the pass has to be almost perfect. But even with that, I have long arms.
“A blanket. That’s what I’d say.”
Due to injuries at receiver, Battle dabbled on offense a bit in 2021, catching three passes for 22 yards. But other than that, defensive back is Battle’s home now, and he has routinely been a headache for receivers during fall practice. He figures to be an instrumental cog in an Ole Miss secondary that is as deep as it’s been in quite some time.
Battle’s growth at cornerback isn’t shocking to him. He’s put in the time.
“I wouldn’t say surprised, just because of all the work that I’ve put in in the offseason, and even went out there in spring, just in my spare time, because I knew that it was a new position for me,” Battle said. “People that have been playing the position, they’ve been playing it for a long time now. So, this is maybe like my second year at the position. So, just having to catch up, it wasn’t really a surprise, but I feel like it’s been paying off pretty well.”
Battle was asked Monday if he ever let his mind wander to where he might be as a defensive player had he played the position earlier in his career. His MaxPreps page from Cypress Creek High School lists him with a grand total of two career tackles.
While he admits he does sometimes think he’d be farther along as a cornerback if he had been playing it for more than a couple of years, he also recognizes that playing offense positively impacted his growth at the position, too: he has a better understanding of what offenses and wide receivers are trying to do. He has more than just a defensive perspective to look back on.
“I think it has helped me as an overall player, but also I feel like maybe if I played (cornerback), maybe in high school even, played both ways or just played more defense, it would be that much better,” Battle said. “But I don’t take anything for granted. I take my journey. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
