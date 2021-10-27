OXFORD – Miles Battle has, quite literally, seen it all on a football field. That’s what happens when you’ve played both sides of the ball not only on a year-to-year basis, but on a game-to-game one as well.
The redshirt junior was a four-star recruit out of Texas as a wide receiver and began his Ole Miss career on the offensive side of the ball, catching four passes for 28 yards in his first two seasons.
Then, due to a war of attrition in the Rebels’ secondary, Battle’s services were needed on the other side of the ball.
Midway through the 2020 campaign, Battle moved to cornerback. He played in six games, racking up six tackles and four passes defended. He’s stayed at cornerback through the 2021 season as well.
That is, until, more injuries happened.
With senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders and junior Jonathan Mingo missing time with injuries, Battle recently switched back to receiver and caught his first pass in nearly two years against LSU, an 18-yard reception.
No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1 overall, 3-1 SEC) visits No. 18 Auburn (5-2, 2-1) on Saturday.
It’s been an adventure for Battle, to say the least. But it’s one that he has embraced with open arms.
“After the Tennessee game, on that Sunday, we came in to watch film, and (I) met with Coach Kiffin,” Battle said. “(We’re) down a couple guys in the receiver corps. I’m an athlete. I know both sides of the ball, I’m able to play both sides of the ball.
“It was just another opportunity, and I took it.”
Battle says he is working mainly during practice as a receiver at the moment but is taking reps as a defensive back during his own time. He said he has learned the offense “on the fly” and was not expecting to be as involved against LSU as he ended up being.
While he felt like he was finally getting on a roll as a defensive back and feels his future is on that side of the ball, there are some positives to switching sides as often as he has. He also said that getting a receiver’s mindset for even a brief period helps him as a defensive back, too.
“I still see myself as a corner, but right now, I feel like this just shows how versatile of a player and how good of athlete I am,” Battle said.
Battle’s flexibility has even impressed senior defensive back Otis Reese, who said he would play offense as well if asked.
“I mean, if coach gave me the opportunity, I would. I would love to do that,” Reese said with a smile. “Miles is an all-around player. He’s a great corner, and he also has a lot of history at receiver. Coach is putting him back-and-forth. That just takes extra preparation, more film study, more things he has to do, because it’s offense and defense. It’s just a bigger role for him. Everybody is not able to take those roles. So that means they have a lot of trust and a lot of belief in him.”