GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Errors were costly, and so was lack of offense as No. 15 Florida dealt No. 3 Ole Miss its first SEC loss.
The Rebels committed three errors, two of them in the fourth inning when the Gators took a lead they wouldn’t surrender en route to a 4-1 win before 2,335 fans at Florida Ballpark Thursday night.
Ole Miss had a seven-game win streak snapped.
Game 2 is Friday at 5:30.
Florida (17-8, 4-3 SEC) added two insurance runs in the eighth, the second when Peyton Chatagnier couldn’t field a hard-hit ground ball when the infield was drawn-in. The play was ruled a hit.
Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan changed up his pitching routine and started reliever Franco Aleman, a right-hander, who went four innings. Tommy Mace, the Gators’ regular Friday night starter, followed Aleman, and that combination held Ole Miss (20-5, 6-1 SEC) to four hits.
Ole Miss starter Gunnar Hoglund went six innings and gave up two runs, one earned. He walked three and struck out five.
Florida took the lead on an RBI single by Colby Halter in the fourth.
The Rebels opened the door with back-to-back errors by Justin Bench and Tim Elko to start the inning.
Hoglund then struck out Sterlin Thompson, and a snap throw to third by Hayden Dunhurst caught Kirby McMullen too far off the bag. The quick double play sparked hopes of getting out of the inning with no damage before Halter hit into right field to make it a 2-1 game.
That brought Mace to the mound with a lead. He gave up just one hit in five scoreless innings and struck out the side in order in the ninth getting Kevin Graham, Elko and Dunhurst.
Florida took a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI double from Nathan Hickey.
Ole Miss tied it in the third when Chatagnier drove in Dunhurst with a sac fly.