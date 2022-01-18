OXFORD – In good times or bad Ole Miss has often been able to count on Missouri as a chance for a happy ending.
That wasn’t the case at SBJ Pavilion Tuesday as the visiting Tigers dominated the paint en route to a 78-53 win before 6,514 fans.
In a series played exclusively after Missouri joined the SEC for the 2012-2013 season the Rebels had a 15-3 edge going into the game.
Ole Miss swept last season’s games and had won three-straight.
This time in a game in which officials let players play physically the Tigers crowded the lane and refused to let Ole Miss center Nysier Brooks dictate terms.
The Rebels tried to work the ball inside, but Brooks got off just one shot and had four turnovers as Missouri built a 38-23 lead at halftime.
"In the first half we couldn't score around the goal. As good as (Brooks) was against Auburn we got balls blocked at the goal, we couldn't finish. All of a sudden the game separated," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.
Twice Ole Miss players stumbled and fell amid contact resulting in two of their seven first-half turnovers.
Ole Miss had stretches of 3-plus and 4-plus minutes without points and finished the half by missing 13 of it last 14 shots.
It’s still only January, but the loss was a big step toward playing on the first day of the SEC Tournament in March as both Ole Miss (9-8, 1-4 SEC) and Missouri (8-9, 2-3) were among the last four teams in the conference standings when the night began.
The Rebels showed a pulse in the post in the early seconds after halftime when Daeshun Ruffin lobbed to Brooks for back-to-back baskets, and Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin called a timeout with the Tigers up 40-27.
Toughness, though, did not become a theme for Ole Miss as players continued to struggle with Missouri’s physicality whether it was losing the battle for an offensive rebound or fumbling a bounce pass in transition.
The shooting was not there to overcome such mistakes.
Matthew Murrell, the hero of the Rebels’ Jan. 8 win over Mississippi State who scored 31 against the Bulldogs and at least 11 in four-straight games, had six points going 2 for 10 from the floor.
The Rebels were floundering below 30 percent shooting until the middle of the second half. They finished at 34.4 percent.
Missing key components Jarkel Joiner, Robert Allen and Austin Crowley Davis played his other 10 scholarship players. At times he used different combinations with a mix of freshmen James White, Eric Van Der Heijden and Grant Slatten on the floor together.
Those three were in the game when Ole Miss got the lead down to 10, but they all exited after Missouri pushed it back to 18.
“They had some spark. They were excited to play. They just couldn’t hold that spark,” Davis said.