INDIANAPOLIS — He finished second in the SEC with 13 sacks. He is 6-foot-4-inches and 265 pounds, but he’s quicker than more humans with those metrics. He has a concerning past, but the birth of his son motivates him to be an NFL success more than most counterparts.
Yet Sam Williams continues to be missing from the first two rounds in most NFL draft projections. And he says he doesn’t care.
“I don’t pay attention to that kind of stuff,” Williams said.
Williams took his turn speaking with reporters Friday ahead of his workouts this weekend at the NFL combine — a place where his athleticism and speed have a chance to shine. But before Williams could speak for himself, familiar foes were already circulating his name.
Former Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross, a likely first round pick, said Thursday Williams was his toughest matchup last season. That’s because Cross saw how Williams can take over a game.
Ole Miss’ plan entering the Egg Bowl was to contain Will Rogers, who gained less than 10 rushing yards per game. The trend continued in a sloppy first half as Rogers was reluctant to take off running in the Air Raid offense.
Williams addressed his coaching staff. He told them Rogers isn’t going to run the ball, so it was time to let him get aggressive.
“Let me just play ball,” Williams told his coaches. “And then I just started doing what I do.”
Williams recorded two sacks in the second half against his rival and led Ole Miss to a 31-21 win. It was one of just six games in which Cross allowed multiple quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. It was Williams’ highest-graded conference game (82.3) by PFF.
And still, the Egg Bowl wouldn’t be the first game Williams wants scouts to see. His top performance, in his eyes, came in an October win at Tennessee. Williams record 1.5 sacks along with 2.5 tackles for loss.
Williams elevated Ole Miss’ defense — along with fellow NFL combine invitee Chance Campbell — to allow 14 fewer points per game. His pass rush shined despite often times being double- or triple-teamed. The success also came in the SEC — which he considers the closest thing to the NFL.
Ole Miss’ improvement on defense had much to do with the play of Williams who took the jump after recording just four sacks the year prior.
“I had a son,” Williams said. “That made my game increase because I’m doing everything I can to make his life better.”
Williams’ off-the-field concerns are well-documented. He was arrested just before the start of the 2020 season for alleged sexual assault charges. He was suspended before rejoining the team a couple months later.
Williams said his past hasn’t created challenges for him in the current interview process, citing the fact that most teams asked about it at the Senior Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. When he returned to the team from his suspension, Williams said finding the ability to focus on football wasn’t difficult.
“Football is football,” Williams said. “It (doesn’t) take rocket science to play football.”
Prospects have called this opportunity a dream come true throughout the week. For Williams, it’s clearly much more.
“It just makes me hungrier,” Williams said of raising a son. “Makes me happy that I’m here. Blessed to be here. Just gives me an opportunity to actually do something good.”