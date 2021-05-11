OXFORD – It appears the Ole Miss baseball career of Gunnar Hoglund is complete.
An MRI on Monday revealed a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow, the school announced.
Surgery with Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham is scheduled for May 18.
Hoglund, a junior right-handed pitcher, could choose to resume his Ole Miss career, but he’s a projected first-round pick in June’s MLB draft. Most players picked that high do not return to school.
A 2020 graduate and Hudson, Florida native, Hoglund has been one of the Rebels’ top pitchers the last two seasons.
He notched a 1.16 earned run average in 23 1/3 innings in the abbreviated 2020 season. This year he’s thrown 62 2/3 innings with 96 strikeouts, 17 walks and a 2.87 earned run average.
Hoglund began experiencing what coach Mike Bianco described as “stiffness” in the days leading up to his scheduled April 23 start against LSU. He was a late scratch for the game.
A week later Hoglund was strong against South Carolina with one hit, no walks and nine strikeouts in six innings of work.
The stiffness returned last Friday at Texas A&M. Hoglund tried to pitch through it but couldn’t get comfortable. He was pulled after giving up two hits, a walk and three runs on 18 pitches.
No. 18 Ole Miss is at home starting Friday against No. 2 Vanderbilt.