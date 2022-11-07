OXFORD — Leading by just a point at halftime over Alcorn State, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team outscored the Braves 45-31 in the second half to surge to a 73-58 win in the Rebels’ season opener at SJB Pavilion Monday night.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.