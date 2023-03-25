SEATTLE — Myah Taylor came to Ole Miss because she wanted to be the author of a new story. Her story.
Taylor is from Olive Branch. She was a highly-touted, five-star recruit out of high school who began her career at Mississippi State. After five years in Starkville, Taylor decided to make a change. She entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season and made her way to Oxford. Taylor started 29 games for the Rebels (25-9) this season, averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 assists per game.
This chapter of Taylor’s story came to an end Friday night in Seattle, as the No. 8 seed Rebels fell to No. 5 seed Louisville 72-62 in the Sweet 16 in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Taylor — who scored a season-high 19 points in the loss — took the podium postgame with head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and teammate Marquesha Davis. Taylor was asked specifically her roller coaster of a year: transferring to the archrival, in-state school, hitting the ground running in a place and system she was unfamiliar with and, above all, making connections and bonds that she’ll have for a lifetime.
Taylor took a moment to compose herself before bearing her soul.
“This team has just been a breath of fresh air for me. Coach Yo has really pushed me to embrace my journey and to write my own story, and I really feel like I did that here at Ole Miss,” Taylor said. “To my teammates that are going to go back and watch this, this year, with the things we've been able to do, has just been incredible. People counted us out. We wrote goals down. One of them was being ranked. We didn’t get ranked, but see where we are now. We made it to the Sweet 16.”
What the Rebels accomplished as far as winning is fairly straightforward — Ole Miss made the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2004 and 2005, made its first Sweet 16 since 2007, took down its first No. 1 seed, and won double-digit SEC games in back-to-back years for the first time ever. Ole Miss’ 25 wins this season were tied for the fifth-most ever in program history. The Rebels also swept Mississippi State in the regular season for the first time in almost 20 years.
Those things are important to Taylor and her teammates. As she said herself, there was a chip on her and her teammates’ shoulders. But beyond the tangible achievements was something more for Taylor.
She made bonds, especially with her head coach, that firmly changed her for the better.
“I can just truly say that she's taught me so much, not just on the court, in life. We have big things for me outside of basketball that I can't wait to step into, my next journey, whether that's basketball or whatever I decide to do,” Taylor said. “But (she taught me) just to be me, to be present. So for that, I'm just so grateful to have the authentic relationship with her.”
McPhee-McCuin has said time and time again that this team in particular — Team 48, as they refer to themselves as — is one of the most enjoyable experiences she’s had in all her time as a head coach. Taylor is a big part of that. The point guard-head coach relationship is special.
“Let me tell you something. Myah is the most stubborn person I've ever coached,” McPhee-McCuin said with a laugh. “So I had to really put in some work to get her to buy-in and trust. But she's one of the most incredible people, young people, that I've had a chance to mentor. She's going to be so successful in life. She's just a pro.”
McPhee-McCuin was asked what it meant to have players like Taylor speak so endearingly about their relationships with her. And, as usual, the fifth-year head coach was honest. It’s why she does what she does, she said. It’s all about creating better people.
“I always walk into the locker room, and I say, before you all get any ideas, I got two beautiful kids, I'm happily married, and I got a little money in the bank. This ain't for me. This is for ya'll,” she said. “Coaching is my ministry. One of the things that I hope to do is to teach, develop, and inspire. At first, it was just young people, but now (it’s) anybody I come into contact with.
“So, to hear Myah say that, I know what she means. She's leaving more confident, she's leaving with a plan. A month ago, we met and we talked about her plan after basketball, during a bye week. So my players understand that basketball is a tool to open an incredible amount of doors, but basketball is what they do. It's not who they are. So, I was proud to hear that because when I recruit, I make promises to players that they're going to graduate, they're going to win championships, we're going to equip them with the tools and skills to be successful in life, and they're going to have a great experience. And that is how I judge my job and my staff's job for the year. So, it sounds like we did pretty good.”
