HOOVER, Ala. – With three days of SEC Tournament baseball wearing on his pitching staff, Mike Bianco needed a hero against the No. 3-ranked team in the country.
He considered his options and came back with a middle reliever a year removed from Tommy John surgery.
The Tyler Myers option pitched the Rebels past Vanderbilt and into the semifinals with a 4-1 victory before 5,901 fans at Hoover Met on Friday afternoon.
Having won three times in five games against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss (41-18) will face the No. 1 team in the country, Arkansas, sometime around 3:30 on Saturday. Tennessee and Florida will play in the first game, starting at noon.
Both games will be seen on the SEC Network.
Myers had surgery just prior to the 2020 season and missed all of the abbreviated campaign.
He’d made 18 appearances before Friday, most of them in middle relief. He started games against Jackson State and Little Rock, but hadn’t started a conference game since his time at Paris (Texas) Junior College.
None of that mattered against the Commodores (40-15) who had hit him pretty hard on May 15 with four hits and four earned runs in an inning and two-thirds.
This time Vanderbilt made solid contact with its first two hitters in the bottom of the first, but Myers got the next three outs and was on his way.
He blew past his previous career high of 5 1/3 innings in a relief effort against Florida in 2019 and pitched seven innings, giving up five hits, one run and a walk while striking out six.
“To have the ball and the trust from our coaches and players and to be able to go out there … it’s an unreal thing,” Myers said.
Brandon Johnson has emerged recently from a bullpen needing help. He was also trustworthy in his second appearance of the tournament facing one batter over the minimum with just one hit in the final two innings.
Myers gave up a leadoff double in the eighth then a walk before Bianco turned to Johnson.
The first batter he faced singled through the left side. Johnson then got two big outs with a 6-4-3 double play when Vanderbilt scored its only run of the game. He escaped big damage with the third out thanks to some nifty defense. Third baseman Justin Bench charged a slow roller. His throw pulled Cael Baker – a late-inning defensive replacement – off the bag, but Baker made a sweeping tag to end the inning.
Johnson set the Commodores down in order in the ninth.
Bianco’s advice to Myers was to stay within himself.
“He told me ‘You don’t have to throw the ball harder, you don’t have to throw the slider better. You just have to execute pitches,’” Myers said.
The Rebels scored twice against Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter – a projected top-five draft pick – in the second with a bases-loaded walk by Peyton Chatagnier and a sacrifice fly from Calvin Harris.
TJ McCants had an RBI single in the seventh, and Kevin Graham had a solo home run in the eighth.
Bianco did not announce a starter for the semifinal round. He chose Myers to start against Vanderbilt because of his experience.
“He’d done it before though as a reliever. He’s an older, veteran guy. I knew he would compete against a really good club and attack them,” Bianco said. “It was the proverbial keep them off balance with fastballs in, fastballs away, mixing in the breaking balls and change-up. He made them uncomfortable.”