NASHVILLE – It was almost exactly a year ago at the 2021 SEC Tournament that senior guard Mimi Reid believes the Ole Miss women’s basketball program took its turn toward a return to national relevance.
The Rebels program had been down for a while, having not made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2007. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin had a rough first two years leading the program, winning 16 total games and having endured an 0-16 record in SEC play in 2019-20.
But in March of 2021, Ole Miss had momentum. The Rebels won 10 games heading into their SEC Tournament opener in Greenville, South Carolina. The only problem was they were facing No. 13 Arkansas, who had already beaten them earlier in the season.
Ole Miss prevailed 69-60 in the rematch, though, and that game served as a springboard into what has been a season for the ages. The Rebels narrowly lost to Tennessee in the SEC quarterfinals last season before advancing all the way to the finals of the WNIT.
“It might have been Arkansas last year,” Reid said. “That was the game that put everybody on notice, that we were coming.”
Ole Miss (22-7, 10-6 SEC) has certainly put the SEC on notice this year, having all but wrapped up the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 15 years. With the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament, the Rebels earned a double-bye and will play fifth-seeded Florida in today’s quarterfinal. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Ole Miss defeated Florida 74-56 in Gainesville earlier this season. The No. 23 Gators (21-9) edged Vanderbilt 53-52 on Thursday.
From Day 1, the goal McPhee-McCuin set for her team was simple – make it to the tournament. With that goal having already been attained, the Rebels still find themselves aiming high at the SEC Tournament. Among the goals is to attain better seeding for the NCAA Tournament. There’s also something to be said for wanting to play well simply for the sake of playing well.
“Nashville is what’s in front of us, and we know that’s a big stage. The SEC Tournament is a big stage. We’re going to play against really good teams. If we perform well, people will see,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We want to go there and play well because we know that that matters.”
For better or worse, the Rebels have ample experience in tournament-style craziness. They just played four games in a one-week span due to a rescheduled matchup with the Razorbacks postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
McPhee-McCuin admits having a double-bye is just what her team needed.
“The team really needed two days off,” she said. “I’m shouting at my team with five minutes left (against South Carolina), ‘You have to push!’ And they just didn’t have anything left in the tank.”