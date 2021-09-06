ATLANTA • There’s no doubt Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was a test for the Ole Miss defense.
And there’s little doubt the Rebels passed the test in a big, big way.
An Ole Miss defense that struggled to get off the field last season turned in big play after big play, repeatedly forcing Louisville punts while the Rebels built a 23-0 lead at halftime.
The Rebels read their keys, stayed home when necessary and for much of the game made Malik Cunningham look like Howard Cunningham.
Maryland transfer Chance Campbell turned out to be a really nice addition for Ole Miss, showing up all over the field early.
But improvement for a unit incredibly bad a year ago was never going to be about a handful of newcomers.
Everybody needs a hand in this new and improved defense — newcomers, veterans, young and old.
And that’s what it was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium here Monday night.
It was Sam Williams, Tariq Tisdale and AJ Finley.
It was Tysheem Johnson and Otis Reese.
When linebackers started dropping because of targeting calls — Mark Robinson and Lakia Henry were both ejected — it was others.
Major improvement doesn’t just happen only after practice starts in August.
It’s intentional. Recruiting and roster management are big pieces of the puzzle, but the major strides Ole Miss showed in its season opener had to come with teaching.
Coaches had to get players’ attention then get their trust and raise their confidence.
That’s what this unit looked like as it played fast and disruptive.
When the Rebels showed they could be in position and keep Cunningham from killing them on the ground, they forced him to try and beat them from the pocket.
That hasn’t been his game in the past, and he wasn’t up to the challenge this time, going 3 for 11 in the first half as Ole Miss took control.
We heard players talk throughout camp with bold predictions of a better team, Henry going so far as to the say the Ole Miss defense would be the best in the nation.
Many laughed at that thought. It’s OK to keep laughing. This season is just one game old. There’s a lot of football left and a lot of growth that needs to occur.
This defense can be better.
It can force more turnovers.
It can get off the field even when it’s tired, something it didn’t do when Louisville held the ball for 13-, 14- and nine-play touchdown drives in the second half.
Bottom line is there’s more in the tank. If you’re the best you can be in the season opener that’s a problem.
Many an Ole Miss fan last year asked, “How good could we be if we had a defense?”
With win No. 1 in pocket, the Rebels look ready to answer that question.