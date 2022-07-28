Mississippi athletic director Keith Carter, left, and head baseball coach Mike Bianco hold the trophy as the Mississippi baseball team is honored for its NCAA College World Series baseball title with a parade in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
Because Bianco was the head coach for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and was gone for much of the last month, Carter has largely been in contact with Bianco’s representation, he said. Bianco is the winningest coach in program history with 854 career victories.
“When you win a World Series, you get a new contract. And so, we’re excited about all of that,” Carter said. “We’ve made some good strides. And our hope is to hopefully get something done here in short order and get something released here in the next few weeks.”
According to The Tennessean, Bianco’s base salary was $1.2 million in 2022, which is tied for sixth in the SEC. Carter didn’t offer specifics on what the new contract might entail but said the intent is for Bianco, “to be the Ole Miss baseball coach as long as he wants to be.”
The maximum length for a contract by Mississippi state law is four years, with the ability to offer extensions and new contracts all together.
“Our goal is to make sure that Mike is compensated at a level that he deserves, for winning a national championship and the consistency he’s had over the years in his program,” Carter said. “Does things the right way, obviously wins a lot of baseball games, but brings in great young men, and he does a good job with them.
“Our job here is to make sure that we do something that’s fair for them and something that makes sense for them. But we want to make sure that Coach B is our coach for a long, long time and is here as long as he wants to be.”
It’s been quite the emotional swing for the baseball program since late April and early May, when the Rebels — at one point earlier in the season the top-ranked team in the country — appeared unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament after falling to 7-14 in SEC play. At that point, there was legitimate chatter around the program as to Bianco’s future
But the Rebels caught fire late, winning eight of 10 to close the regular season and put themselves in position to be on the right side of the bubble. Ole Miss fell to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament, leaving Ole Miss’ postseason fate largely unknown.
On Memorial Day, the Rebels learned they were one of the last four teams to make it into the NCAA Tournament field and went on a tear from there. Ole Miss won its first seven postseason games and finished 10-1 overall in the tournament, taking down Oklahoma in two games in the College World Series finals. The Rebels outscored their opponents 82-25 in the postseason.
“There were times in that April stretch where things didn’t look good for our team. And, just give a lot of credit to (Bianco), for being able to keep the team focused and finding a way to get hot at the right time,” Carter said. “I mean obviously, you’re going to have a different conversation if you don’t make the tournament vs. winning the World Series. What that conversation would have been, I’m not sure.”
