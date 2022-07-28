NCAA CWS Mississippi Parade Baseball

Mississippi athletic director Keith Carter, left, and head baseball coach Mike Bianco hold the trophy as the Mississippi baseball team is honored for its NCAA College World Series baseball title with a parade in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

 Bruce Newman

OXFORD — Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco is likely to receive a new contract in the near future, Rebels athletics director Keith Carter told the Daily Journal.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.

