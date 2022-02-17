OXFORD – There are plenty of new faces around Ole Miss softball. And, if you ask coach Jamie Trachsel and some of the team’s veterans, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
The Rebels underwent a major roster overhaul following a successful 2021 campaign where the program made its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in a row. There are 10 returners from last year’s team and 11 newcomers. Ole Miss had the No. 10 recruiting class in the nation, according to Extra Innings Softball.
The program also underwent a Title IX investigation during the offseason over allegations of an inappropriate player-coach relationship, according to the Running Poles podcast. The claims were deemed unsubstantiated by the Ole Miss athletics department in September.
There’s been a lot to maneuver around in the last few months, but head coach Jamie Trachsel is proud of the way her team has handled it all.
“You just keep moving forward. Who’s here and staying committed. That’s our job as coaches is, continue moving forward and keeping people in a good space and just saying committed to their overall experience,” Trachsel said. “We’re proud of our kids, how they handled everything and how we moved through it. And we’ve definitely become a closer team because of everything we’ve gone through.”
There are nine freshman on the roster and a pair of key transfers in Georgia Tech senior utility player Bre Roper and Oklahoma junior pitcher Brooke Vestal. Roper started 167 games with the Yellow Jackets and hit .298 with nine home runs last season. Vestal was the top recruit in the country coming out of high school and pitched 7.1 innings in 2021. She was 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA the previous season.
“I think the biggest (thing) is just communication. You get so used to having the same faces around," senior outfielder Tate Whitley said. "But everyone on our team is really good about being intentional about the stuff we’re doing, about learning the Ole Miss softball way, and really putting their best foot forward."
There is an energy surrounding this team that might not have been there without all the roster additions. There’s something inspiring about their youthfulness.
“I always think about back to when I was a freshman. There’s just something special about it, now I’m kind of like their mom,” senior pitcher Savannah Diederich said. “I think when you’re a senior, and you’ve done it for four years, it’s really easy to fall into this place. And then you see these kids out here running around, just having a good time.
“(It reminds you) it’s fun to play softball, it’s good to be out here.”
Ole Miss is off to a 4-2 start, winning key games in the Easton Invitational over Cal State Fullerton and Cal. Junior infielder Paige Smith leads the team with 5 RBIs so far, and freshman infielder K.K. Esparza is hitting .500.
Diederich has made four appearances and has earned two saves. She has given up just one run and has struck out seven batters in 13 innings.
The Rebels play in the Troy Invitational Friday through Sunday. They then open play at home on Feb. 22 against Southern Miss.
“Our team’s pretty young, but we have a ton of potential,” Roper said. “And one thing about our team is, I can tell you, I have faith in every single person on this staff. And I believe we have the potential to achieve great things. We all have big goals this season, so we're all looking forward to getting to work.”