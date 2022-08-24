OXFORD — Ole Miss junior defensive end Cedric Johnson hopes a move to a single-digit jersey can produce the same sort of result it did for Sam Williams.
Johnson has worn No. 33 his first two seasons with the Rebels. Over that span, the Mobile, Alabama native has racked up 9 1/2 sacks, including 6 1/2 in 2021. Williams began his career wearing No. 13 and switched to No. 7 before his senior season. Williams became an All-American, setting the single-season school record with 12 1/2 sacks en route to becoming a second-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys.
Johnson debuted his new number, No. 2, in practice this week. If he can come anywhere close to what Williams achieved wearing single-digits, he’ll be happy with the results.
The No. 2, specifically, was Johnson’s brother’s old number, he said.
“Sam, he had a big year after he switched,” Johnson said. “So, I’m looking forward to doing the same thing.”
Johnson, the team’s leading-returner in sacks, met with media Wednesday. Also stepping in front of the podium was senior cornerback Deantre Prince, who has made number changes each year he’s been a Rebel. As a freshman, the Charleston, Mississippi native donned No. 24. After a year at junior college, Prince returned as No. 5 last season. As a senior, he’s opted for No. 7.
It's a jersey number that holds significance because of a pair of LSU stars-turned NFL Pro Bowlers he looked up to as a youngster.
“Mainly, it was me as in, having a person that’s a role model to me, was No. 7. And that’s Tyrann (Mathieu), back when I was younger. When he was at LSU, Tyrann Mathieu was the person that I look up to the most, and Patrick Peterson, also,” Prince said. “So, those guys ... I just wanted to be something like those guys and have a part of them on me while I’m representing Ole Miss.”
The Rebels are getting to the point in fall practice where, quite frankly, they’ve seen enough of each other in drills and scrimmages. Going against the same players for weeks on end without preparation for a game wears thin after a while. As Johnson said, the players on the other side start to learn what you’re going to do before you do it.
There’s light at the end of the tunnel now, however, as the season-opening matchup with Troy on Sept. 3 is, coincidentally, almost single-digit days away.
“Going up against our O-line, we get used to the stuff they’re doing, they get used to the stuff we’re doing. So it’s like, ‘This is no fun, because they already know what we’re doing,’” Johnson said with a smile. “And so I feel like when we go against Troy, when they have no idea what we’re going to do, it’s going to be really fun.”
