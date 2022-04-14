OXFORD – For the next step in his football career, Ole Miss made a lot of sense for Mason Brooks.
The former Western Kentucky offensive tackle played in one of the most pass-heavy offenses in college football last season. The Hilltoppers averaged nearly 50 pass attempts per game, and quarterback Bailey Zappe set the single-season record with 62 touchdown passes.
Brooks was first-team All-Conference USA last season and had a choice to make — enter the NFL draft or play another season of college football.
If the latter was the choice, which it ultimately was, he also had to decide where he would play. Brooks said he had a great relationship with the coaches at Western Kentucky, but at the end of the day had to make the best decision for his football career, no matter where it ended up taking him.
“As an older guy, you’re not really looking for the pizzazz or the photoshoots or whatnot. You’re really looking for some place that can increase your stock,” Brooks said.
Brooks said he started receiving inquiries from coaches “the second” he was officially in the transfer portal. He also opted to play in the Hilltoppers’ bowl game despite his choice to leave. That timeframe itself was a lot to handle — around the same time his football life was at a crossroads, massive tornadoes killed at least 77 people in Kentucky, including at least 12 in Bowling Green where Western Kentucky is located.
“You’ve got portal, you’ve got a tornado and you have a bowl game. (There was) a lot going on,” Brooks said.
The type of offense Ole Miss runs was a match made in heaven for what Brooks sought in his next program. It’s an ideal combination of pass blocking and run blocking, the latter of which is something he wanted more of on film. Ole Miss was 12th nationally in rushing yards per game and 22nd in passing. The Rebels’ offense also had a fun factor, much like the Hilltoppers’ air raid did.
“When I got my draft grade back, and I was kind of looking for what I wanted next, I wanted someone that was going to pass still, but had the ability to put that run blocking on tape,” Brooks said.
Brooks is slated to be the Rebels’ starting right tackle come fall and will be flanked by a veteran at every position, though some of those players are in different spots than they were a year ago.
There are some key differences between programs the size of Western Kentucky and Ole Miss. For starters, the day-in, day-out competition is better. But that’s one of the reasons Brooks opted for an SEC program — it was the closest thing to NFL competition without being the NFL. Brooks also admits the tempo Ole Miss uses is even faster than Western Kentucky’s was.
“If I’m not going to declare for the draft, when you go play against the best, what’s the closest I can get?” Brooks said. “The SEC West, bottom line, is the best of the best.”
Brooks also made sure to note that the food situation at Ole Miss was an offensive lineman’s dream come true. There is no shortage of refueling options at an SEC program.
“I was a skinny guy coming out of high school, I was only about 250. So, I used to just muscle PB&Js down. And now, you know, here, I can get PB&J, I can get a turkey sandwich, I can get some salmon. They do a really good job,” Brooks said with a smile. “When I first got here on my visit, they had a fridge stocked full of fresh fruit and gummies and all kinds of crackers, and they make their own trail mix. And I was like a kid in a candy shop. A fat kid in a candy shop. So, really exciting for me, foodwise.”