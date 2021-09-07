OXFORD — While the scoreboard read “43-24 Ole Miss victory,” the face of redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral and his teammates said something very different.
There is still work to be done in Oxford.
The Rebels led Louisville 26-0 at halftime of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game on the shoulders of a defense determined to prove it had turned the page on a disastrous 2020 campaign. The offense racked up the yardage most expected — 569 total yards, 436 of those coming from Corral himself — yet there was a feeling that there were plays left on the field.
As much as players enjoyed the victory, there was talk about what could have been and should have been better. On a night that seemed perfect on paper, Ole Miss still wanted more.
And that’s a potentially scary proposition for the SEC.
“Good first win, good first start,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “Obviously we have to clean up penalties, but that's easier to clean up than, you know, not being able to get open or not being able to get a pass rush.”
Ole Miss committed 14 penalties against the Cardinals and had two players ejected for targeting. While targeting was a theme for both teams — there were four combined ejections — other penalties scattered throughout wound up costing the Rebels points. Fourty-three points could have easily neared 60.
Corral finished with 381 passing yards and a touchdown but probably should have had an even gaudier stat line. One of the most impressive plays of the night for the Ole Miss offense was one that never wound up in the final stat book.
Corral dropped back in the pocket and stepped up as if he was going to run a draw up the middle. At the last second, Corral threw a perfect arcing pass into the soft hands of junior running back Jerrion Ealy, who walked up the seam 15 yards into the end zone.
The play elicited rave reviews on social media, with spectators lauding the playcalling acumen of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Unfortunately, senior center Orlando Umana was called for illegally being down the field, wiping out one of the highlight-reel plays of the night. It was one of two Ole Miss touchdowns wiped away by penalty.
As much as gameday is about ending up on the right side of the scoreboard, Corral was emphatic that the biggest matchup is always against themselves, whether it be in practice or in a stadium.
There is always another level to achieve.
“It's never about the competition. It's always about what we're doing in that building over there in Mississippi. You know, we always — Lebby always preaches about, stop worrying about the competition, it doesn't matter how good their defense is on paper. It doesn't matter what they are ranked,” Corral said. “It's all about how well can we execute each play independent of the other, independent of the last, and being able to take it step-by-step without letting last one affect you.”
The Rebels are basking in Monday night’s win, but it also wasn’t hard for them to keep their eyes on the ultimate prize — playing in the SEC title game for the first time in program history.
After a night where he rushed for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just eight carries, junior running back Snoop Conner made things fairly simple in the postgame: Playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was a great experience. There was no question about that
But he’d like to be playing there again in about three months with everything on the line.
“I definitely want to come back here in December and play in the SEC Championship,” Conner said. “It was a pretty good environment.”
Conner digs deep
Conner was listed behind Ealy and sophomore running backs Henry Parrish Jr. and Kentrel Bullock on the team’s most recent depth chart. Conner did not sit around and pout; he ran hard like he always does.
That determination and grit caught the eye of his quarterback.
“I think this guy is setting a great example for our team. When those depth charts came out, he was fourth on the depth chart. He's fourth on the depth chart right now, and not a word came out of him,” Corral said. “That guy was doing extra. He was in the film room. He was getting his footwork right, getting the protection right. That guy was doing everything right.
“That's a winner. We need more of him on our team.”
Drummond works the middle
Senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond finished Monday’s game with nine catches for 177 yards and a touchdown. He was nearly unstoppable at times, becoming a leading source of the Cardinals’ frustrations.
Drummond did a lot of his work out of the slot, which caused Louisville a number of problems with the way they were defending. It brought back memories of superstar Elijah Moore, who did much of his work out of the slot for the Rebels a season.
“You never know when you play in these systems and they go to take away people, and we got a lot of soft coverage outside and really deep, which statistically you wouldn't think that would be case,” Kiffin said. “But they stayed deep and didn't let us get behind them, and that takes away your outside receivers a little more. He's our slot, like Elijah (Moore) was a year ago. So he ended up getting a lot more catches and a lot more opportunities.
“It was a really cool day by him..”