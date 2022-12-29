Sometimes you really don’t get what you pay for.
Whether Ole Miss gets what it’s paying for with Lane Kiffin remains to be seen.
Kiffin signed a new deal in November that pays him at least $9 million a year.
When he signed there were some in the college football community who scoffed at Ole Miss paying $9 million for a coach who had not been to the his conference’s championship game much less won the championship.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter didn’t bump Kiffin’s salary because of how Kiffin finished his third season with the Rebels but because of what he accomplished in his first 2 ½ seasons.
And because he was in danger of losing Kiffin to Auburn.
Kiffin took over a struggling team and won four SEC games during COVID football in 2020. He was within a hair of winning two more.
In 2021 the Rebels went 6-2 in the SEC and won 10 regular season games for the first time. Then they started 7-0 this season before losing five of their last six.
When he was putting the deal together Carter paid for a coach that had done great things and had the program trending up.
He also paid for stability for a program that has run through football coaches with alarming frequency in the modern age.
Carter paid a lot, but when he did I was reminded of what one of his Ole Miss predecessors, Pete Boone, said many times about paying football coaches. “It’s the price of poker.”
Indeed. It’s a high price to be relevant in the SEC which also makes you relevant nationally.
Everybody in college football is looking for the next Nick Saban with the idea that money will get them there.
Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. Nick Sabans are rare. Throwing cash at the coach might work for LSU and Brian Kelly. It hasn’t worked for Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher.
The stability part of Carter’s purchase should not be overlooked.
Call me old-fashioned, but I think coaches should be judged for a larger window than their last six games.
Earlier accomplishments aside Kiffin’s last six games are not impressive, his best being Alabama in which the Rebels had their chances but couldn’t close the deal and remain in contention for the SEC West.
The flirtation with Auburn no doubt impacted Ole Miss play in some late-season games.
The Rebels’ finish to 2022 likely took some shine off Kiffin’s star.
He doesn’t enter next season on a hot seat, far from it, but it’s quite possible that 2023 could be the first season that Carter doesn’t sit through rumors of his coaching going someplace else.
As it stands now Kiffin will need a big bounce-back season to keep his name prominent for any brand-name job openings that might occur.
The irony is Carter needs those Kiffin rumors because big rumors follow big success.
And if there’s big success for Ole Miss Carter will have gotten what he paid for.
