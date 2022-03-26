OXFORD — Depending on the day, Nick Broeker might have had a different answer to a rather straightforward question.
Broeker, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior offensive lineman, has started the last 23 games for the Rebels at left tackle. He faced a decision following the team’s historic 10-3 campaign in 2021 that culminated in a Sugar Bowl berth — Was he going to be wearing an Ole Miss helmet and jersey next season, or would he be donning an NFL logo.
Broeker admits that there were times didn’t have a clear answer.
“There was certain days I thought I was going to do it. Certain days I was definitely coming back. I kind of juggled with it for a long time,” Broeker said with a grin. “It was really tough on me, for sure.”
Ultimately, Broeker chose to return for one last ride as a Rebel, though his role is going to look a bit different in 2022. For the first time in his college career, he will be sliding down to left guard, and junior Jeremy James will be the team’s left tackle.
It wasn’t a particularly tough decision to change positions, Broeker said, as his NFL feedback largely conveyed he was seen as a guard at the next level.
“When I was thinking about entering the draft or staying last year, a lot of my feedback was, at the next level, a lot of talk about guard and everything,” Broeker said. “So, I think that’s kind of what made me decide to do the switch.”
At Saturday’s public practice, Broeker and James were joined by junior Caleb Warren at center, sophomore Eli Acker at right guard and Western Kentucky transfer Mason Brooks at right tackle.
“We do what’s in the best interests for the players,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “When we look at what’s probably their future in the NFL, usually we move them there. I don’t know, I think that’s a little bit unique for coaches to do that. But I think we owe it to them, especially when it’s decisions of whether to come back or not.
“To come back and then force a guy to play the position that they’re not going to play at the next level is definitely not in the best interests of them.”
In addition to refining his skillset, Broeker also noted team goals as reason for returning to Ole Miss — he wants the Rebels to win the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football. He also said he will earn his degree in December.
“I just think there’s a lot more that can be done. For not only myself, but for the team. I think there’s still a lot more I can accomplish, a lot of getting better to do,” Broeker said. “Being around the guys for one more year, getting a chance to compete for a national championship. Those are definitely some things you really strive (for).”
Costa practicing
Sophomore kicker Caden Costa — who missed the final two games of the 2021 season after being ruled ineligible for breaking NCAA protocol involving performance enhancing substances — participated in Saturday’s open practice.
When Costa announced the news of his ineligibility on social media in November, he wrote that he planned to appeal the punishment, which can be up to a year-long suspension. The status of that appeal is unknown.