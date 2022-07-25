OXFORD — NFL evaluators give feedback on just about everything. And as Ole Miss senior offensive lineman Nick Broeker learned this offseason, sometimes included in there are things well beyond your control.
Broeker, who started the previous 23 games at left tackle for the Rebels, was a candidate for the 2022 NFL Draft but was told that he would have to move inside to guard — a position he had never played — at the next level.
Broeker spoke about his decision to come back in the spring and revisited the topic at last week’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta. He noted that one particular evaluation from NFL personnel — that his arms weren’t long enough to play tackle in the NFL — was a weird one to take.
“There’s nothing I can do to change that. There’s no, like, I work I can do to change that. It just kind of is what it is,” Broeker said. “So, it was kind of crazy to me, such a little thing like that is what they really take into consideration. But it just shows you how much the game is different at the next level, that even like, an inch like that can really change a lot of things.”
Broeker said the feedback he received has added “a little bit” of a chip on his shoulder as he begins his final college campaign. But the preseason accolades Broeker is starting to garner seem to suggest the majority of football writers and pollsters believe big things are in store for the Illinois native.
Broeker was named to the preseason All-SEC first team by media at SEC Media Days, the Rebels’ lone representative on the first team. He was named second-team All-American by Athlon. He leads an offensive line that returns a handful of talent, albeit talent playing in varied spots.
Junior Jeremy James has shifted from right tackle to left, junior guard Caleb Warren has moved from guard to center and Western Kentucky transfer senior Mason Brooks is set to play right tackle. The Rebels will feature a lot of new faces offensively in 2022, including the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.
But for the most part, the offensive line is a seasoned unit. Broeker, James, Warren and Acker have made 69 combined starts in their Ole Miss careers, while Brooks started 26 games for the Hilltoppers and was first-team All-Conference USA last season. College football guru Phil Steele has the Rebels’ offensive line ranked 27th of 131 teams nationally.
“The O-line’s definitely a very veteran group, and it makes the life a lot easier for the rest of us, knowing that we have guys who have played a lot and played a lot together, too,” Broeker said. “So that makes life a lot easier for us.”
