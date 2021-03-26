TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Ole Miss took advantage of its healthier pitching staff to win the first two games of the series against Alabama Friday.
Pitching for the first time in three weeks junior left-hander Doug Nikhazy went five innings with one hit, two walks and seven strikeouts, and the Rebels won 2-0 in Game 2.
Nikhazy located his fastball and kept Alabama hitters off balance with his off-speed. He was backed up with three scoreless innings from sophomore Drew McDaniel, and a scoreless ninth from Taylor Broadway who earned his second save of the day.
Earlier Friday the Rebels (19-4, 5-0 SEC) trailed 3-1 going into the ninth inning but scored eight runs and won 9-6.
In a no-decision Ole Miss right-hander Gunnar Hoglund walked one and struck out 10. He scattered six hits, three of them solo home runs.
“He wasn’t as sharp as he normally is, but he hung in there. He showed why he’s the ace,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “He pitched out of jams. He didn’t walk people. If that’s a bad day we’ve got a lot of good days in front of us.”
Peyton Chatagnier had four hits including a two-run game-tying home run in the ninth in Friday’s opener. Tim Elko, Hayden Dunhurst and Hayden Leatherwood also had RBI hits in the ninth.
Ole Miss goes for the sweep Saturday at 1.
It’s possible Broadway could make a third appearance in the series. He threw 12 pitches and recorded two outs in the first game and 15 pitches for three outs in the second after giving up a leadoff single.
Bianco said he’ll evaluate Broadway closer to game time Saturday.
Austin Miller, the Rebels’ top middle reliever, didn’t pitch in either game Friday. Bianco said he could also use veteran bullpen arm Max Cioffi who hasn’t pitched since Feb. 21 against Texas Tech and is coming off meniscus surgery.
Bianco thought a good outing in Nikhazy’s return would allow him to use McDaniel to stretch the bullpen, and that’s what happened.
McDaniel earned a no-decision and a win as he started in Nikhazy’s absence. Against the Crimson Tide (15-8, 0-5) he absorbed three hits in three innings. He walked none and struck out three.
“I talked to him earlier in the week and said, ‘Hey, I don’t really know how long Doug can go, maybe it’s three, maybe it’s five, but when he comes out you’re going to go in the game and give our bullpen some length,” Bianco said. “In those three innings Drew was really, really good.”
TJ McCants got Ole Miss on the board with a solo home run in the sixth, and Kevin Graham singled home Justin Bench in the eighth.
A weight room injury resulted in a pulled chest muscle and caused Nikhazy to miss two starts. He looked like he’d never left.
“I don’t think we were surprised by his performance, but it was pretty electric,” Bianco said. “He had all four pitches working.”