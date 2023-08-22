OXFORD — College sports were forever changed when it became legal for athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting in 2021.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s thoughts on NIL have long been at the forefront of the national conversation — that it was going to essentially become an arm’s race to sign marquee players and that it would be in correlation with the amount of NIL funding available.
Ole Miss’ donors have received Kiffin’s message loud and clear.
Monday was the first day of the Grove Collective’s Grove Collection Week, and the collective raised a whopping $1.7 million on the first day of its drive, according to On3.
The Grove Collective “harness(es) the collective resources of the alumni and supporters of Ole Miss, and its alumni-related businesses” and pays student-athletes in exchange for their name, image and likeness. Grove Collection Week runs through Aug. 25. Per On3, the goal is to raise $3 million.
Kiffin was asked Tuesday how encouraged he was by the fundraising efforts. The Rebels’ fourth-year head coach did not hold back when discussing the importance.
“It’s been awesome, what the collective’s done, what (Grove Collective executive director) Walker Jones has done and what the donors have done,” Kiffin said. “I mentioned it yesterday, I … feel like Ole Miss is kind of like the Green Bay Packers of college football, especially the SEC. Not the biggest town, not the most alumni. And to see them come together like they have really kind of makes me think of Green Bay and how it's like shareholders owning the team. And I said it yesterday, without that, we’re not going anywhere. I don’t care how great of assistant coaches you hire, who your head coach is, any of that. … That’s why I took a lot of heat, but a couple years ago when I said NIL and getting a collective done right and funded properly is way more important than anything else nowadays. And, it is. More important than the size of the weight rooms and size of stadiums and how many Heisman Trophies you have.
“I don’t think I’m like a wizard but, if you didn’t see that coming — that 17, 18-year-olds were going to make decisions and, once salaries were included, that that was going to be the No. 1 factor? Then you kind of missed the boat on that. So, now we’re seeing it, and everyone’s seeing it and talking about it but, we’ve been on this for a couple years. And to see our fans and donors respond like that is awesome because … we wouldn’t go anywhere, and you would not be enjoying going to games if this wasn’t in place.”
Quarterback update
Kiffin told reporters all the quarterbacks performed well during Saturday’s scrimmage. The headliners of that group — junior Jaxson Dart and senior Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders — each played well but “made a significant play they would want to take back,” Kiffin said.
Dart started 12 games for the Rebels in 2022 after transferring from USC. Sanders has 41 starts under his belt and was first-team All-Big 12 for the Cowboys in 2021.
Kiffin has not yet announced who will start Sept. 2 against Mercer.
“I thought the week before defense in general had a really good Saturday. I thought this Saturday the offense did in the passing and running game. Much more points, much more yards, higher average per carry,” Kiffin said. “… I think we’re in a great position of multiple guys (at quarterback) that could go in the game and help us win.”
All-SEC Coaches Team announced
Another day, another honor for Ole Miss star sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins.
Judkins was preseason named first-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches Tuesday. He was named a preseason first-team all-conference pick by the league’s media earlier in the summer and was selected a preseason first-team All-American by the AP on Monday. Judkins ran for a school-record 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022.
Senior tight end Caden Prieskorn, junior tight end Michael Trigg, senior offensive lineman Jeremy James, sophomore tackle Micah Pettus and senior defensive end Jared Ivey were all third-team picks by the league’s coaches.
