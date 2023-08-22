SEC Media Days Football

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

OXFORD — College sports were forever changed when it became legal for athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting in 2021.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you