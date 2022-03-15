Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Sophomore outfielder Kemp Alderman drove in the first run of the game in the second, a double that nearly left the yard and brought sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants around to score. Southeastern’s Tyler Finke tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run.
A wild pitch in the bottom of the third scored the go-ahead run from third for Southeastern. Two runners were stranded and further damage avoided, however, when Washburn induced an inning-ending double play.
Washburn finished with one earned run, four hits allowed and five strikeouts in five innings of work. He also walked three batters.
The first two Ole Miss runners of the sixth inning reached base, but a double play and fly out ended the Rebels’ scoring chances. Southeastern then added two runs in the seventh and a solo home run in the eighth.
"Just (a) disappointing day for us offensively. Just a really bad approach against a soft-throwing left hander. We just made no adjustment," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "Then, when they brought in the reliever ... who was sharp out of the bullpen with a good fastball, we couldn't catch up to that."
The Rebels travel to Auburn for a three-game series to open SEC play starting Thursday. First pitch for the opener is 6 p.m.