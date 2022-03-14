On the heels of a successful 3-1 home stand, newly-minted No. 1 Ole Miss heads on the road to start a five-game road swing. The first game is Tuesday at Southeastern Louisiana, followed by three games at Auburn and a one-game tilt at Memphis.
First pitch for Ole Miss-Southeastern Louisiana is set for 6 p.m.
The Rebels (13-2) won three of four against Alcorn State and Oral Roberts last week, winning the first three by a combined score of 38-5. They lost the series finale to the Golden Eagles, however, an 8-4 game where starting pitcher sophomore Jack Dougherty failed to make it out of the third inning.
Ole Miss pitching surrendered 10 hits in the loss, and all eight runs were earned. The Rebels trailed 4-0 Sunday, tied the game but were unable to score any additional runs.
“We just weren’t ahead in the count enough against a good offense,” coach Mike Bianco said. “Credit them, some big hits in critical situations, but just didn’t pitch it well enough in Game 3.”
Southeastern Louisiana (7-9) has a pair of ranked wins this season over No. 3 Arkansas and No. 25 Louisiana Tech but is coming off an 18-4 loss to Tennessee Tech. The Lions have a team earned run average of 5.89.
After the game in Hammond, Louisiana, the Rebels head straight to Auburn for their SEC opener. The series begins Thursday.