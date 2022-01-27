There is still work to be done in Oxford, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Playing in its first game as a ranked team since January 2007, the No. 24 Ole Miss women’s basketball team struggled offensively Thursday night in a premier matchup at top-ranked South Carolina, falling to the Gamecocks 69-40.
Prior to Thursday night, the largest deficit the Rebels (17-3 overall, 5-2 SEC) had faced was 20 against No. 7 Tennessee in a 70-58 loss. Ole Miss trailed by as many as 31 to the Gamecocks (19-1, 7-1) and scored a season-low 40 points on 27.6% shooting from the field. The Rebels also notched just five assists.
“Just disappointed in our performance. We got our a** kicked for 40 minutes,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.
Thursday night was a matchup of two of college basketball’s best interior players in South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Ole Miss senior Shakira Austin. Neither disappointed early, as they scored 15 points and 12 points in the first half, respectively. Austin scored six of the Rebels’ first 10 points while Boston was dominant inside from start to finish, scoring 22 points overall and notching her 13th double-double in a row.
The Rebels struggled from the field in the first half but hung around with a stingy defense that held the Gamecocks to just 36% shooting in the first two quarters and one of their last nine from the field. Austin hit a 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer to give Ole Miss a bit of momentum heading into the locker room, trailing 33-20.
Ole Miss made eight field goals in the first half; four came from Austin. Austin finished the game with 15 points on 5 of 18 from the field and was the only Ole Miss player to finish in double-figures.
“I’ve never seen Kira feel like she had to perform that way since we’ve been playing. … That has a lot to do with her teammates. They did not show up. So, she did a lot of uncharacteristic things that I really wouldn’t like. But, South Carolina forces you to do that.”
South Carolina opened the lead up after scoring the first six points of the third quarter and led by as many as 22 in the period. The Rebels made just one of their last 13 shots in the fourth quarter as the Gamecocks surged to their seventh-straight win.
The Rebels attempted just two 3-pointers and had 13 free throw tries compared to 30 for the Gamecocks.
“I was surprised how our team responded to the environment. I was not expecting us to lay an egg because it was a White Out (for South Carolina),” McPhee-McCuin said. “That’s just what happened.”
There is no rest for the weary, as No. 15 Georgia comes to Oxford Sunday. Despite the disappointing result Thursday, McPhee-McCuin knows everything the Rebels want is still in front of them.
“At the end of the day, we’re 5-2 in conference,” she said. “Is the world going to end? I don’t think so. But we got our a** kicked, and we have to own that, right? So, we’ll get over it, and we’ll respond on Sunday in a better light. But, a lot of teaching and learning points for us to see so that we can grow.”