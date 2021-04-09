OXFORD – No. 3 Ole Miss battles No. 2 Arkansas for first place in the SEC West this weekend and does so without its most dangerous long-ball hitter.
Senior captain Tim Elko sustained a torn ACL in the Rebels’ 20-6 win over North Alabama on Monday.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco is hopeful that Elko can postpone surgery and return to the lineup as a designated hitter in a couple of weeks.
He won’t be around this week against Arkansas or next week against rival Mississippi State. Today’s 6 p.m. start will air on the SEC Network. Saturday will start at 4, Sunday at 1:30.
“It’s heartbreaking to see something like that happen to one of our teammates,” said junior first baseman Cael Baker, a possible replacement for Elko.
In fact, the first base position Elko had stabilized had been a revolving door kept spinning by inconsistency and injuries.
Baker and sophomore Trey LaFleur had both gotten opportunities there, and both are hitting below .200 on the season.
LaFleur’s at-bats, productive on opening weekend, have been limited by a shoulder injured in preseason and more recently by mononucleosis.
Baker was a home run hitter in junior college who burst onto the scene with a massive opening weekend against No. 1 Louisville in 2020. Baker hit two home runs in Game 2 of that series and has hit just three more in 25 games played since.
He’s coming off surgery to repair a broken hand sustained March 16 at Louisiana Tech.
Baker started in place of Elko in Tuesday’s 8-1 win over Alcorn State and went 1 for 4 with an RBI single. He’s hitting .194 on the season.
LaFleur was 2 for 4 with a double and home run against Texas in the third game of the season. He’s had one hit in 13 at-bats since then.
Bianco could also choose to move Kevin Graham to first base – where he started 20 games as a freshman in 2019 – and insert a left fielder.
Without Elko the Rebels are losing seven doubles, nine home runs and an SEC-leading 35 RBIs.
“It’s a devastating injury to happen for us,” Baker said.
It’s another in a string of injuries the Rebels have had to absorb.
In addition to LaFleur and Baker, Ole Miss has for stretches of time missed starting second baseman and leadoff hitter Peyton Chatagnier, SEC starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy and experienced reliever Max Cioffi.
Against Arkansas the Elko-less Rebels will face a pitching staff that ranks No. 8 in the league with a 4.28 earned run average in conference games.
The Razorbacks rank fourth in opponent batting average at .228, eighth in strikeouts at 81.
The Rebels are confident in their next man up, whoever that may be.
“I’m just going to do whatever I can for the team. Whatever role I’m given every day I’m going to accept it, do the best I can and give it everything I have to help this team win,” Baker said.