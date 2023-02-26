OXFORD — Junior catcher Calvin Harris hit two home runs and drove in a career-high eight runs Sunday afternoon against No. 13 Maryland, leading No. 4 Ole Miss to a back-and-forth 18-8 win to clinch the three-game series.
Up 14-8, Harris hit a grand slam in the seventh to put the run-rule into effect.
The first 14 runs of the game — eight for Ole Miss and six for Maryland — were scored via home runs. The teams hit a total of 10 home runs in the game and had a combined 24 hits. The Rebels (6-1) had two separate seven-run innings.
The teams scored a combined 55 runs in the three game series. After dropping Friday’s opener, Ole Miss outscored Maryland 30-14 in the final two games.
“We have a lot of new faces in that dugout. And so, to be challenged — one of the reasons that we scheduled a really good team like Maryland is to be challenged — and certainly that was a challenge this week, and I started with Friday night. But again, we’ll find out in the future, obviously, as time goes on, but these are the weekends that make you grow up a little bit,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez led off Sunday’s game against the Terrapins (3-4) with a home run. Senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, junior right fielder T.J. McCants and Harris each hit home runs in a seven-run third inning.
The second — and decisive — scoring frame came in the seventh, when the Rebels loaded the bases with no outs. The first trio of runs came off two walks and a hit batter. The last four came off the bat of Harris, who is hitting .444 through seven games.
And no, not even he knew the run-rule was in effect Sunday.
“I did not. I did not know that,” Harris said with a laugh. “Thankfully, we got it.”
With Ole Miss leading 11-8 in the top of the seventh, Maryland loaded the bases with two outs, bringing third baseman Nick Lorusso to the plate. Lorusso — already with two home runs on the day — flew out to McCants right in front of the wall as the Swayze Field faithful breathed a sigh of relief.
Sunday was a big day for McCants as well. McCants — playing in his first game of the weekend after attending to his grandmother’s funeral — hit a three-run blast into right field to break the game open at 8-2. The Rebels batted around in the inning.
“(My teammates are) huge. It’s like my second family here. So when I come back, they all do a good job of not swarming me, because I kind of don’t like people to feel bad for me,” McCants said. “But they shoot me texts. If they see me down, though, they’ll pick me up. I love those guys.”
Junior Xavier Rivas made his second start for Ole Miss (5-1) and struck out the side in the first, the last coming on a pitch-clock violation that notched a third strike Lorusso. Lorusso got his revenge in the third inning, however, hitting a two-run home run into the visiting bullpen to put the Terrapins (3-3) up 2-1.
Chatagnier tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, his team-leading third. Harris then hit a three-run home run that left fielder Bobby Zmarzlak just missed at the wall, which was followed by one from McCants.
Elijah Lambros hit a two-run home run in the fourth, and Lorusso then hit his own two-run blast, knocking Rivas out of the game. Rivas made 95 pitches over 3.2 innings, surrendered six runs, had five strikeouts and four walks.
“Today, obviously, was a good day to hit,” Bianco said. “Warms up, it’s 70 degrees, wind blowing out to left a little bit, but not enough to keep the balls from right field to get down. … Just a tough day. And we’re still trying to figure it out. We have to attack the strike zone more, we have to make some better pitches, but that’s a pretty good team in the other dugout.”
Ole Miss scored two runs in the fourth and tacked on another run on a solo shot from junior left fielder Kemp Alderman in the sixth. Nine players have already hit home runs for Ole Miss this season.
The Rebels host Louisiana Tech Tuesday and Wednesday before playing three games in the Cambria College Classic in Maryland.
