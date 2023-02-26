Garrett Wood

Senior Garrett Wood celebrates as Ole Miss defeated Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. That win evened the series. The Rebels would go on to take the series with an 18-8 win on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

OXFORD — Junior catcher Calvin Harris hit two home runs and drove in a career-high eight runs Sunday afternoon against No. 13 Maryland, leading No. 4 Ole Miss to a back-and-forth 18-8 win to clinch the three-game series.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.