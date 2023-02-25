Three Ole Miss pitchers had combined on a two-hitter through five innings at Swayze Field Saturday.
It was those nine walks and three hit-batsmen in that same stretch that were the problem.
Finally the No. 4-ranked Rebels found the strike zone more often with reliever Mason Nichols and found an offensive surge late.
They evened the series against No. 13 Maryland with a 12-6 win before a Swayze Field crowd of 10,778.
The decisive third game begins Sunday at 1:30.
Ole Miss pitchers combined for 15 free passes with 11 walks and four hit-batsmen.
But the offense responded with 14 hits after a difficult night in Friday’s 9-2 loss.
“We played more like ourselves. Obviously we didn’t pitch very well, but it shows how good we are. We can win when we walk people,” junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez at leadoff and Ethan Groff in the No. 2 hole were a combined 6 for 9 with seven RBIs.
“We like to say if the pitchers are struggling the hitters have to pick them up, and if we’re struggling the pitchers have to pick us up. They struggled, and we picked them up,” said Groff, the Tulane transfer.
The Rebels (5-1) roughed up the Maryland bullpen with eight runs over their last two at-bats.
The Maryland staff had kept the ball in the yard until Anthony Calarco’s two-run blast -- the first of the year for the Northwestern transfer familiar with the Big 10 Terrapins -- gave the Rebels a three-run cushion in what would become a five-run eighth.
Maryland (3-3) pitchers walked five, and the Terrapins committed an error over the seventh and eighth innings.
In a back-and-forth game the Rebels regained the lead in the seventh when Garrett Wood drew a bases loaded walk, and Gonzalez drove home the tying and go-ahead runs with a single to left.
Maryland had a lot of action on the bases early but came away with only two runs in Grayson Saunier’s 2 2-3 innings of work.
The freshman right-hander faced 11 batters over the first two innings. He hit two and walked two but got out of the first when the ball squirted away from catcher Calvin Harris, but Harris retrieved it and dived at home plate to tag Luke Shilger for the third out.
Kemp Alderman’s RBI double gave Ole Miss a 1-0 lead in the first, but Maryland tied the game in the top of the second.
A Gonzalez RBI hit put Ole Miss back in front in the second, but Maryland tied it again in the third.
Maryland scored three runs without a hit to lead 5-4 in the fifth.
“We walked out of here last night pretty disappointed with our effort offensively,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Today we didn’t chase the change-up out of the strike zone. We ran some counts, and even when we didn’t get hits we pressed them a little bit. We played nine innings offensively. We just didn’t do that last night.”
