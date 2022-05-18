OXFORD – A lot has changed since the last time Ole Miss set up shop at Swayze Field.
The Rebels (31-19, 13-14 SEC) are on a seven-game winning streak at the moment, and it all started during their last homestand against Missouri. Ole Miss made fairly easy work of the Tigers in their three-game sweep – but, as it turns out, that was just the beginning of a late-season surge.
Led by timely hitting and a resurgent pitching staff, the Rebels took down Southern Miss in Hattiesburg before sweeping LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time ever. In the span of about two weeks, Ole Miss has gone from potentially missing the SEC Tournament to being on the fringe of making it to an NCAA Regional.
The Rebels host No. 6 Texas A&M this weekend in the final regular-season series of the season starting Thursday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m., and the game will air on SEC Network Plus.
“That’s kind of hard to put your finger on. I think a lot of people would try to say that, it’s baseball. And I don’t know if that’s necessarily true,” junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier said following Sunday’s win at LSU. “It happens to be how we’re playing right now. I don’t have a good answer for that one.”
Texas A&M is one of the most improved – and surprising – stories in the SEC and all of college baseball. The Aggies (33-16, 17-10) won just nine conference games last season and were picked to finish sixth in the seven-team SEC West but have been a force under new head coach Jim Schlossnagle, formerly at TCU. They are currently tied atop the SEC West with No. 7 Arkansas and just swept Mississippi State.
“He’s a great coach. I’ve been friends with Jim since our days as assistants. I was an assistant at LSU when he was an assistant at Tulane,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “You just look at all of his success from UNLV to TCU, and of course this, it’s not a surprise. They do everything well. And I think, when you look at it, and I don’t mean this as a slight, I mean it as a compliment, they win the close games because they play the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”