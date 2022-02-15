OXFORD – Typically the path to the “Floorsome Foursome” has multiple unfortunate incidents along the way.
It does for Ole Miss this season.
The Rebels’ 77-74 overtime loss to South Carolina Tuesday had the look of one of those magical March Madness finishes as the Gamecocks threw the ball in from behind their basket with 2 seconds left then hit a 3-pointer just across halfcourt to finish the job.
Neither of these teams are headed to March Madness, though.
Instead the stakes in this matchup were to avoid finishing among the last four in the SEC standings and having to play on the first night of the conference tournament thereby adding another difficult layer to hopes of a prolonged stay in Tampa.
South Carolina was in the danger zone, but Ole Miss with only three SEC wins and trips to Auburn and Kentucky among its five remaining games may have solidified a spot in the Floorsome Foursome.
Injuries have been a big part of the Rebels’ path.
There’s ample evidence to show that Jarkel Joiner and freshman Daeshun Ruffin could join together to provide an electric backcourt, but we’ve seen them together so few times.
Ruffin turned out to be the impact freshman that many predicted, but that impact didn’t come until mid-December after he broke his hand in the season opener.
No long after that Joiner missed a month with a back injury.
He returned days after Ruffin was lost for the season when he tore an ACL at LSU.
Even Tuesday night Joiner, suffering from a non-COVID illness, didn’t start the game.
He was available if needed, and the Rebels need him less than 7 minutes in when they trailed 11-7.
Joiner is shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and a much-improved 35.8 percent from 3-point range.
But there’s too much reliance on Joiner.
He needed Ruffin because Ruffin had shown himself to be the Rebels’ most dependable second scorer, someone to take attention away from Joiner.
The backcourt issues weren’t only about scoring. The Rebels were unable to cut off dribble penetration at key points late especially from South Carolina guard Devin Carter, a 6-3 freshman, who had 16 points and four assists.
The Rebels had 18 turnovers including one from Fagan against the Gamecocks’ press with 1:26 left in overtime that resulted in a Carter layup and a 74-73 lead for the guests.
Regardless of Joiner’s physical state if he’s been in the game he’s needed more help.
The transfers have flashed. Nysier Brooks, the 7-footer, had 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting against the Gamecocks, but Jaemyn Brakefield and Tye Fagan pitched in a combined five points.
That’s not enough. That gets you in the Floorsome Foursome.