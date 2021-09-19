OXFORD — While the night belonged to Ole Miss redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, the Rebel running game was once again stellar Saturday night.
Ole Miss rushed for 372 yards in the win over Tulane, averaging better than six yards per carry. Three different players scored touchdowns, led by Corral's four.
Junior running back Jerrion Ealy had his best game of the young season by far, rushing for 105 yards on just 15 carries. Ealy had 85 rushing yards through two games heading into the matchup with the Green Wave.
"I thought (Ealy) did play really well. A lot of yards after contact," head coach Lane Kiffin said. "I thought he ran physical. I thought outside of Henry (Parrish Jr)'s fumble, those two guys did some really good things.
"Snoop's Snoop. Snoop (Conner) always runs through guys. I thought those guys really tried to run physical, and we talked about that a lot in pregame, really finishing these guys, not letting them hang around."
Corral moving up the record books
Corral moved into sixth-place all-time on the Rebels' passing yardage list (5,935 yards) Saturday night despite just 17-career starts. He also tied Jevan Snead for the fourth-most touchdown passes in school history (46).
He has thrown a touchdown in 15-straight games, trailing Chad Kelly (22) and Eli Manning (16) in school history.
Key Drive
The Rebels took the game’s opening kick 75 yards in 11 plays, and the rout was on. Henry Parrish got the points on a 19-yard run.
Parrish rushed for 66 yards, and Ole Miss rushed for 335 as a team.
Key Number – 96
Rebels quarterback Matt Corral has not thrown an interception in 96 pass attempts through three games this season.
Next Game
Ole Miss is off next week. The Rebels are back in action Oct. 2 against No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff time and TV should be announced this week.
Quotable
“It was just simply what they gave us. We weren’t sure what they were going to come out in. They were giving us the deep shots, so we took them.” – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss set a school record and tied an SEC record with 41 first downs. … Matt Corral tied an Ole Miss record set in the 1950s by Showboat Boykin with seven touchdowns responsible for. … Ole Miss is now 71-15-2 in the Tulane series and has won 11 straight. ... Ole Miss has lost only one non-conference home game in the last nine seasons. That was against Cal in 2019. ... Wide receiver Dontario Drummond has at least one touchdown catch in eight-straight games. ... Tulane has been practicing in Birmingahm since Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana on Aug. 28. The Green Wave now returns to New Orleans. ...