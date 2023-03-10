OXFORD — College baseball sure is different than Sam Tookoian’s days at Buchanan High School were. But, over the course of a few months, he’s gradually figuring it all out.
Tookoian, a 6-foot-5 right-handed reliever from Fresno, California, has pitched in six of 13 games this season for the No. 4 Rebels (11-2). The first two appearances of his Rebels career against Delaware and Arkansas State went nearly flawlessly, surrendering no earned runs with five strikeouts to just one walk.
The freshman hit a bump in the road in Ole Miss’ home series with Maryland, walking four batters over two innings with three earned runs and five strikeouts. Tookoian surrendered three earned runs combined in 3.1 innings against Louisiana Tech and Minnesota. Arguably his best performance of the season came Tuesday against No. 22 Southern Miss, when he pitched two perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts.
The Rebels host Purdue (8-4) in their last nonconference weekend series starting Friday at 6 p.m. Ole Miss opens SEC play next weekend at No. 7 Vanderbilt.
Tookoian’s six pitching appearances are tied for the team lead with senior Mitch Murrell.
“These hitters are incredible that we’re playing against. Much better than high school last year. So, you can’t really take any pitches off,” Tookoian said. “And, even if it’s just a couple innings, or if you’re going to pitch, whatever, four innings, five innings, you just have to be locked in on every pitch and kind of (take it) one pitch at a time.”
As difficult as college batters are to face in general, Tookoian has come to another realization — he probably isn’t going to face many lineups better than the one in his own dugout.
Ole Miss averages 9.7 runs per game and is fourth nationally with a .352 batting average. The Rebels’ .455 on-base percentage ranks ninth in college baseball.
The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten with 9.5 runs per game, and infielder Paul Toetz leads the conference with seven home runs. Purdue won three of its four games with Akron last weekend.
“During fall is when you figure it out, that these hitters are something different than last year. But I think, this season, these hitters, my team, I don’t think … (I’m) going to or have faced any hitters better than them. So, I think they really helped me prepare.”
First pitch at Swayze Field on Friday is 6:30 p.m.
