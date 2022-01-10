Nysier Brooks is playing like the 7-foot, 245-pound specimen that he is. And it’s making all the difference in the world for the Ole Miss men’s basketball team as it visits Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
Brooks, a graduate transfer from Miami, began his Rebels career rather unceremoniously, with two double-digit rebounding performances over the first nine games of the season to go with scoring 7.9 points per game.
Over the last four contests, though, Brooks has upped his game, averaging 11.4 points and an impressive 10.4 rebounds a night. He’s had double-digit rebounds in three of those games, culminating in a career-high 16 in an 82-72 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
He also blocked five shots and scored 15 points against the Bulldogs.
Brooks is fourth in the SEC in rebounds per game (8.5) and eighth in blocks (0.4).
More than any numbers might indicate, though, is his sheer presence — he is changing games in ways that stats don’t do justice. His length is making shots around the rim difficult for opposing players, even if they wind up going in.
He’s making the sort of difference Ole Miss (9-5 overall, 1-1 SEC) needs, and he has come a long way since November’s opener.
“We needed to do a better job earlier in the year of finding him. I didn’t think he really posted real physical. He’s so much a bigger poster now, just working on it every day. … He’s a bigger presence,” coach Kermit Davis said.
There has been an increased effort to get the ball inside to Brooks, and Brooks has done his part by standing his ground around the basket. More than anything, however, has been an aggressive mindset, particularly when fighting for rebounds. Ole Miss is tied for 128th nationally in rebounds per game at 37.
Brooks’ increasing presence inside figures to come in handy over the next two games, as Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0) is extremely efficient from the field offensively (47%) and No. 4 Auburn (14-1, 3-0) is holding opposing teams to just 38.3% shooting from the field, grabbing 39.5 rebounds a night and scoring 80.6 points per night.
This week’s slate of games will put Brooks’ entire skillset to the test.
“I’ve just been trying to attack the glass. In a couple of our losses, my rebounding (wasn’t) … in double-digit figures,” Brooks said. “I’ve just been trying to keep an aggressive mindset on attacking the rim, trying to rebound the ball, and also trying to score.”