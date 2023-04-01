OXFORD — Ole Miss held an open scrimmage Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. And while it’s just the spring — and observations of who is lining up with first and second teams are based on who is currently available this spring, as well as taking into account general spring personnel rotations — here are a few noteworthy items.
Offense
Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart lined up first during the scrimmaging period, with senior Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders getting reps next. Freshman LSU transfer Walker Howard also received reps with the second group.
Dart started all but one game last season and threw for just under 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns with another 600-plus yards on the ground. Sanders started four seasons for the Cowboys and threw for nearly 10,000 yards and ran for almost 2,000 yards in his career in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Howard was a highly-touted freshman that redshirted in his lone season with the Tigers.
All three signal callers had solid moments Saturday, which included a perfectly-placed back shoulder throw from Dart to junior tight end Michael Trigg. Howard threw a touchdown to sophomore Brandon Buckhaulter and also had a deep completion to sophomore Bralon Brown. Sanders threw a touchdown pass of about 30 yards but was also intercepted on a tipped pass.
Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins — recently named a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation — scored on a touchdown run of 30 or so yards. Senior Ulysses Bentley IV also saw early reps.
Among the wide receivers that lined up early were senior Jalen Knox and sophomore Texas A&M transfer Chris Marshall. Senior Memphis transfer Caden Prieskorn also saw early action at tight end.
The first offensive linemen out were senior Washington transfer Victor Curne at left tackle, junior Eli Acker at left guard, senior Caleb Warren at center, senior UAB transfer Quincy McGee at right guard and junior Cedric Melton at right tackle. Senior offensive lineman Jeremy James did not appear to scrimmage, nor did sophomore Micah Pettus.
Defense
Senior defensive tackle J.J. Pegues, senior defensive tackle Jamond Gordon and senior defensive end Jared Ivy were among the first to line up on the defensive front.
Linebackers to get early reps included senior Ashanti Cistrunk, senior Reginald Hughes and senior Khari Coleman.
Senior Miami (Ohio) transfer John Saunders Jr. and senior Georgia Tech transfer Zamari Walton took early cornerback reps, and senior Isheem Young and junior Trey Washington saw action at safety.
Senior N.C. State transfer defensive tackle Joshua Harris, senior Louisville linebacker transfer Monty Montgomery and senior UCF transfer linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste were all in the next group that lined up. Also in there were sophomore defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, redshirt freshman safety Taylor Groves and freshman safety A.J. Brown.
Among the players that did not appear to scrimmage were senior defensive end Cedric Johnson and junior safety Ladarius Tennison.
Quotable
“I’m an athlete. I’m just a playmaker. If you should find a way to get the ball in my hands, I can go make something happen at any given time.” — Jalen Knox earlier in the week, explaining his game.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.