OXFORD — A rainy morning changed Ole Miss plans Saturday, moving what was an open scrimmage at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to the practice fields near the Manning Center.
A bit of drizzle didn’t stop the Rebels getting live scrimmaging in, however. Here are a few observations from Saturday’s spring practice. The Grove Bowl is next Saturday at 2 p.m.
Note: There’s a lot of rotating of players in spring time, so depth charts are a little hard to decipher at the moment.
Offense
Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart was the first quarterback on the field Saturday and kept up the sharp play that has been commended this spring. He threw a perfectly-arced deep ball down the sideline to senior wide receiver Jalen Knox that resulted in a short touchdown run from sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins. Dart also scored on a 50-plus-yard touchdown run that he took down the sideline and ran the last stretch untouched. Senior Ulysses Bentley IV and sophomore Fred McAfee also saw reps at running back during the early portions of scrimmaging.
Among the first receivers to see action were sophomore J.J. Henry, sophomore Bralon Brown and Knox. The first line to take the field, from left tackle down, were senior Victor Curne, junior Eli Acker, senior Caleb Warren, senior Quincy McGee and sophomore Micah Pettus. Senior Jeremy James did not appear to scrimmage Saturday, nor did senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins, among others. Freshmen linemen Cam East and Brycen Sanders were part of the second grouping on the field.
Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders and redshirt freshman quarterback Walker Howard also saw reps with the early offensive groupings.
Defense
There was a lot of rotating on the defensive side of the ball as well, but among the first players on the field were: senior defensive end Jared Ivey, senior defensive tackle J.J. Pegues, senior defensive tackle Joshua Harris, senior defensive tackle Jamond Gordon, sophomore defensive tackle Demarcus Smith, senior linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk, sophomore linebacker Jameer Lewis, freshman safety A.J. Brown, senior safety Isheem Young, junior safety Trey Washington, junior safety Ladarius Tennison, junior cornerback Markevious Brown and senior cornerbacks John Saunders Jr. and Zamari Walton.
The defense forced at least two fumbles on the day, including one recovered by Gordon.
Quotable
“The best guys are in the SEC. So, coming here, I’m just able to compete with those type of guys and see what I can do, put film on.” — Zamari Walton
