Oliver is a member of the 2024 class and is listed as a four-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN and a three-star by 247Sports and On3.
Oliver, who played at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, had Auburn and TCU in his final three along with the Rebels. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds.
Oliver is the third offensive line commit in the Rebels’ 2024 class, joining Joseph Cryer and Jude Foster, the latter of whom committed last week. He also had offers from Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State and Michigan, among others. Ole Miss’ 2024 class currently ranks 24th nationally, per 247Sports.
Ole Miss returns four of five full-time starters from last season on its offensive line in 2023, the only loss being guard Nick Broeker. Tackles Jayden Williams and Micah Pettus both return as redshirt sophomores, senior Caleb Warren returns at center and senior Jeremy James has started at both the guard and tackle spots in his career. The Rebels also return guard Eli Acker, who has started __ games in his career. Ole Miss also added seniors Victor Curne and Quincy McGee in the transfer portal this offseason.
Williams, Pettus, Warren, James, Acker, Curne and McGee will all be draft eligible come the 2024 NFL Draft, however, meaning there could be opportunity for playing time. Four-star offensive lineman Brycen Sanders was the highest-ranked of three offensive lineman in the Rebels’ 2023 class.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.