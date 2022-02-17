SS, Jacob Gonzalez, So.: National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com … Hit .355 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs … Had first career multi-home run game against Vanderbilt May 14. … Hit safely each game and scored seven runs over the course of the Oxford Regional.
2B, Peyton Chatagnier, Jr.: High-energy player and a base-stealing threat when healthy, which he was not for much of last season … Pulled a hamstring on the opening weekend and missed two weeks … Went 7 for 15 in Arkansas series. … Hit .271 on the season.
LF, Kevin Graham, Sr.: Was second on the team in 2021 with a .342 average and 14 home runs … Was 7 for 17 in four Oxford Regional games … Has 27-career home runs and 99 RBIs.
1B, Tim Elko, Sr.: Tore his ACL part way through the season but came back after a month to finish out the year … Led Ole Miss with 16 home runs, tied for second on the team with 55 RBI and was third with a .325 batting average … named a preseason third-team All-American by Perfect Game … Hit seven home runs after his knee injury.
3B, Justin Bench, Sr.: Hit .307 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs … Led the nation with 29 HBP … Started 15 games in center field in addition to 48 at third base and two at second base … Was second-team All-SEC in 2021 … Had five RBIs against Memphis last March … Led the Rebels with 14 stolen bases.
C, Hayden Dunhurst, Jr.: One of the best defensive players regardless of position in college baseball, having won the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove at catcher last season … Hit .280 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs … Dealt with a thumb injury for much of the 2021 season … Named a preseason third-team All-American by D1Baseball.com.
CF, T.J. McCants, So.: Named a freshman All-American by D1Baseball.com after hitting .300 with five home runs, 35 RBIs and 11 stolen bases … Hit a grand slam against LSU in April … Was tied for the team lead with two triples and was fifth with 10 doubles.
DH, Ben Van Cleve, Sr.: Career .281 hitter in two seasons at Ole Miss but is still looking for that first elusive home run … Hit 14 home runs his last season at Northwest Mississippi Community College … Started 28 games as the team’s designated hitter in 2021.
RF, Hayden Leatherwood, Sr.: Started 55 games in right field and hit .285 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs … Hit two home runs in an April 18 game against Mississippi State … Career .297 hitter at Ole Miss.