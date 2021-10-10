OXFORD — Wins are wins, even if when they’re far from perfect. And No. 17 Ole Miss’ 52-51 thrilling victory over No. 13 Arkansas is proof that the Rebels still have a lot of work to do.
As great as things were offensively for the Rebels Saturday afternoon — 611 total yards, 324 of those rushing, and 52 points are signifiers things are pretty solid — the defense was equally dreadful. The Razorbacks gained 676 total yards (350 rushing), quarterback K.J . Jefferson had six total touchdowns, and Ole Miss was unable to prevent Arkansas from scoring points on any of its eight trips inside the red zone (seven touchdowns surrendered).
Much has been made of the Rebels’ (4-1, 1-1 SEC) new 3-2-6 alignment this season, which focuses on preventing explosive plays on the back end. It was largely effective in the first three games of the season, as Louisville, Austin Peay and Tulane were largely kept in check. SEC play, however, has been a different beast.
Alabama and Arkansas have combined to throw for 567 yards and five touchdowns and rush for 560 rushing yards and eight scores against Ole Miss in two games. Next on the schedule is a resurgent Tennessee team that is averaging 41.5 points and 473.3 yards of offense per game.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has often pointed to the team’s defensive alignment as stemming from Iowa State and the Big 12’s success with it. He also says Arkansas’ success dropping eight men into coverage in last season’s matchup — a scheme that forced seven Ole Miss turnovers — was part of the inspiration as well.
But following Saturday’s one-point victory, Kiffin acknowledged the scheme might not be perfect as is for defending the run. Both teams proved that, he said.
“That kind of says there’s schematical issues, because they do the same thing, and there was 674 yards rushing in the game,” Kiffin said. “Both teams do a good job running the ball, the quarterbacks ran the ball well. … We need to get better, play better. Having (Jake) Springer back is the key. That’s the key guy.”
Springer, a senior safety and transfer from Navy, has not played since the season opener against Louisville.
Defending the pass has also proved problematic in recent weeks, partially because of an inability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks with a three-man front. The Rebels had just one sack Saturday on K.J. Jefferson. And while Jefferson is notoriously hard to sack due to his stature and running ability, there were multiple occasions where he was able to sit in the pocket relatively unbothered, scan the field and throw.
That was best exemplified by consecutive plays from Arkansas star wide receiver Treylon Burks toward the end of the third quarter. Burks was able to win a pair of deep jump ball battles against Ole Miss coverage due partly to cornerbacks being overmatched and also because Jefferson had all day to throw.
“It was frustrating. We would work our way down there and then they’d just throw a jump ball to him two times in a row, two plays in a row. So, our play at corner was not good in the run game or the pass game. We’ve got to play better outside there. We’ve got some smaller players out there that need to play better.”
The Rebels have some soul-searching to do defensively, but that’s a far easier pill to swallow following a victory. Particularly in one that came down to a final defensive stand.
“I wouldn’t have guessed this score, but it is what it is. We won, and we got a lot of work to do,” Kiffin said. “But it’s a lot better to have a lot of work to do than not winning and being on the other side of the last play going the other way.”