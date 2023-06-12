OXFORD — Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter was one of a handful of SEC representatives who went to Washington D.C. last week with hopes of getting support from legislators on a more uniform handling of name, image and likeness within college athletics.
According to ESPN, representatives from the conference met with members of congress at a reception and later “with individual representatives and senators from the 11 states in the conference's footprint.”
Among the people representing the SEC were Carter, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, commissioner Greg Sankey and South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner. At present, there is no national oversight for NIL, as each individual state has its own regulations.
The crux of the visit, Carter said, was to inform legislators of the current landscape and the need for “more uniform oversight.”
“We do truly feel that congress is likely, probably, the only entity that can help us get through this and put a national standard on this that we can all abide by and adhere to,” Carter told the Daily Journal. “With every state kind of having their own law, that’s created some challenges. We need a national standard, and I think congress is the group that’s going to have to do that.”
Per Student Press Law Center, differences in state-by-state NIL laws include whether or not student-athletes can hire agents and what type of deals they can be part of. Differing laws can create discrepancies in recruiting and in team building based on what athletes are looking for. Some states also allow high school athletes to earn NIL money, including in California, per Business Insider.
“It can’t just be an NIL bill. It has to be more of a comprehensive, all-encompassing bill that includes where we’re going,” Carter said. “ … Are we going to employment status? Are we going to rev (revenue) share? Are there going to be more lawsuits that continue to pop up against the NCAA and, are there some anti-trust exemptions that could help us there?”
Last April, Mississippi updated its NIL laws, allowing student-athletes to “(engage) with third parties who sought to align themselves with college athletes,” which was initially not allowed in the state. It also allowed student-athletes the opportunity to sign deals upon committing to a school as opposed to when they arrived on campus.
Carter says he understands that the decision makers — on the national and state levels — have bigger matters to worry about than NIL. But he said all parties were receptive to what the SEC’s contingency presented them and that he “felt great about” where things stand.
“They understand, one, how important sports are to our state, what an economic driver it is. It’s so big for our state, and so they obviously want us to remain competitive in the SEC and nationally,” Carter said. “And so, they’re interested, and they asked great questions yesterday. They were very in-tune with what we’re dealing with …
“… I think everybody was very encouraged by the amount of interest in the topic.”
