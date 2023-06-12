Mississippi Parade Baseball

Mississippi athletic director Keith Carter speaks as the 2022 baseball team celebrates its College World Series national championship in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

 Bruce Newman

OXFORD — Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter was one of a handful of SEC representatives who went to Washington D.C. last week with hopes of getting support from legislators on a more uniform handling of name, image and likeness within college athletics.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you