OXFORD —In an interview with the Daily Journal, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter discussed delayed renovations to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — specifically to the west side of the stadium — that have been postponed due to increased construction rates, interest rates and inflation.
The project is part of the school’s Champions Now campaign and was itself budgeted to cost about $300 million, Carter said. The west side renovations were set to begin after the 2023 season.
The Manning Center is set to finish its renovations next summer, while Swayze Field might be getting added capacity and an indoor turf infield in a potentially multi-phase project, according to Carter.
“We just felt like we needed to press pause on that project. We want to revisit it, we still think it’s a great project. We want to come back to it at some point. But we just felt like, we’ll take that one off the table right now. It will kind of take a burden off of us from a monetary standpoint,” Carter said. “We can focus on some of the other projects, which is the new softball stadium, soccer renovation, Phase Two of our golf renovation, and obviously our baseball stadium project. It’ll allow us to focus more on those. But yeah, we have to revisit the west side of the stadium here in the future.”
