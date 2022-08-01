OXFORD — As if the environment in college athletics wasn’t crazy enough with NIL coming more and more into focus, USC and UCLA shocked the world in late June.
On June 30, it was announced that both programs were moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, a monumental move that may just be the beginning of more things to come.
The topic of realignment was prevalent at SEC Media Days in July, especially given the conference will be adding Texas an Oklahoma in the coming years. That move came last summer and has generally been seen as a precursor to the USC/UCLA moves.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter offered his thoughts on conference realignment. Carter said the SEC “has positioned itself so well” as things in college athletics continue to change.
“I don’t think we’re finished (with realignment moves), obviously,” Carter said. “I think what happened with the SEC and Oklahoma and Texas, it obviously got everybody stirred up and talking what next moves could be, and I think it has made for some really interesting moves.”
Carter noted that, while there are obvious positives to conferences that span from coast-to-coast, there are some things to be thought about — travel for midweek basketball games for matchups between USC and Rutgers, for instance, could prove detrimental to student-athletes. The same can be said of Olympic sports.
“You do it for the TV contracts, you do it for the exposure, you do it for all those things — ultimately the money, I guess. But I just worry, at some point, it does start to diminish the student athlete experience,” Carter said. “Again, I’m not trying to judge anybody for decisions or whatever, but I think that’s why we’re all here, to give (student-athletes) opportunities and to give them the experiences that they want and love. So, I hope that we don’t take it so far that we forget about that.”
It's an interesting time to be in college athletics on multiple fronts, and “the jury’s still out a little bit” on whether all these changes are ultimately going to be a good thing, Carter said.
“I think when it's all said and done, college athletics is still going to be a great thing. People love it, people want to want to follow, they want to support, we're still going to give student-athletes a great opportunity to do what they want to do and compete at the highest level and get a great degree and all those things. But it’s going to look a lot different.
“These rosters are going to change every single year … I think that’s going to change the dynamic some. But I still think we're going to be able to put great products on the field, on the court, and still be able to change the lives of young people.”
