Georgia Southern Florida Atlantic Football

Georgia Southern quarterback Sam Kenerson (14) runs with the ball and is tackled by FAU safety Teja Young (4) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

 AP Photo/Doug Murray

OXFORD — Former FAU safety Teja Young has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Tuesday.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you