Georgia Southern quarterback Sam Kenerson (14) runs with the ball and is tackled by FAU safety Teja Young (4) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Young, who just completed his redshirt junior season, played under Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin for two seasons with the Owls in 2018 and 2019.
Young was named honorable mention All-Conference USA by the league’s coaches in 2022 and first-team by Pro Football Focus in 2021. He had 48 tackles and two interceptions in 2022 and has seven interceptions combined and 20 passes defended over the last three seasons.
The 5-11, 192-pound West Palm Beach, Florida native was ranked as a three-star transfer, according to 247Sports. With Young’s commitment, Ole Miss now has 247Sports’ No. 5 transfer class in the country.
The Rebels added safety help through the portal previously this offseason in the form of Miami Ohio’s John Saunders, who transitioned to nickelback in the spring.
Ole Miss must replace a number of departed players at the position, however, including three-year starter A.J. Finley, Otis Reese and both Tysheem Johnson, M.J. Daniels, who transferred to Oregon and Southern Miss, respectively.
Ole Miss returns depth at the position, however, as Isheem Young and Ladarius Tennison both had standout first campaigns in Oxford. Young made 66 tackles and had one interception while Tennison had 54 tackles, including 10 for loss, which tied for the team lead. Taylor Groves, a four-star member of the 2022 recruiting class, had a standout spring as well. Trey Washington played in all 13 games last season and made 31 tackles and added an interception.
The Rebels also add A.J. Brown, a four-star member of the 2023 class who enrolled in the spring.
