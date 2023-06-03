OXFORD — Former UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin — who was tied for second in the FBS last season with 15 touchdown receptions and ranked 11th in receiving yards — committed to Ole Miss on Saturday, he announced on social media.
Franklin, listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, has one year of eligibility remaining. He was first-team All-Conference USA each of the last two seasons, a span over which he has 2,163 receiving yards and 27 touchdown catches. He caught 94 passes for 1,136 in 2022.
With the addition of Franklin, Ole Miss now has two receivers who were first-team All-Conference USA selections last season, joining Louisiana Tech’s Tre Harris.
The Rebels must replace its two leading receivers from a season ago in Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath. The duo combined for 1,832 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. The Rebels return seniors Jordan Watkins (449 yards) and Dayton Wade (309 yards) as well as tight end Michael Trigg and younger receivers like sophomore J.J. Henry.
Ole Miss added Harris and Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn (602 yards) this offseason. Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall was with the team this spring but has since been dismissed.
It will mark the third year in a row the Rebels will be replacing at least its top-two receiving yardage leaders — Ole Miss replaced Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah in 2021 and Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders and Jahcour Pearson in 2022.
