UTSA's Zakhari Franklin prepares to run during the first half of an NCAA football game against Western Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

OXFORD — Former UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin — who was tied for second in the FBS last season with 15 touchdown receptions and ranked 11th in receiving yards — committed to Ole Miss on Saturday, he announced on social media.

