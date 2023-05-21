The Ole Miss softball team split a pair of games at the Salt Lake City Regional of the NCAA Tournament Saturday, falling to Pac-12 Tournament champion Utah 7-1 in its first game before defeating Baylor 9-2 in an elimination game.
With the victory over the Bears, the Rebels advance to Sunday’s regional final against the Utes. The Rebels must defeat Utah twice Saturday in order to advance to the Super Regionals.
Ole Miss (32-27) also defeated Baylor in its opening game of the weekend on Friday. Sophomore pitcher Catelyn Riley started both matchups and pitched 10.1 scoreless innings over the course of the two games.
Sophomore catcher Lexie Brady hit two doubles and a triple against Baylor Saturday and drove in a run.
In their first game of the day, the Rebels loaded the bases against Utah in the first, but ace Mariah Lopez struck out sophomore second baseman Keila Kamoku to end the inning. The host Utes (39-13) scored the game’s first run in the second inning on a groundout. Ole Miss was 0 for 4 through the first two innings with runners in scoring position but broke through in the third with a triple from Kamoku that tied the game.
Utah regained the lead in the fourth inning on a pair of sacrifice flies and scored four more runs in the sixth. Lopez pitched a complete game, surrendering six hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
The Rebels jumped out to an early lead against Baylor (40-17) in the second game of the day with four runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Kamoku. Ole Miss scored all four of its runs in the inning with two outs. Brady led off the third with a double and was driven home by senior Savana Sikes to make it a 5-0 game.
Baylor came to life late with two runs in the sixth inning off Aynslie Furbush, but the junior pitcher was able to force a flyout to left to end the inning with runners stranded on second and third. A trio of errors in the top of the seventh helped lead to four Ole Miss runs, including a bases-loaded double from senior first baseman Paige Smith.
First pitch for Ole Miss-Utah is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.
