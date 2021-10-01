agate Ole Miss-Alabama: Starting lineups By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Matt Corral and Ole Miss could shake up the college football landscape with a victory on Saturday at top-ranked Alabama. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ole Miss offenseQB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.Ole Miss defenseDE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.DT;96;Isaiah Iton;So.NT;94;Quentin Bivens;Jr.DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr.MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr.SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr. OR 5;Deantre Prince;Jr.Ole Miss special teamsK;43;Caden Costa;Fr.P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.Alabama offenseQB;9;Bryce Young;So.RB;4;Brian Robinson Jr.;Sr.WR;8;John Metchie III;Jr.WR;18;Slade Bolden;Jr. OR 10;JoJo Earle;Fr.WR;Jameson Williams;Jr.TE;81;Cameron Latu;Jr.LT;73;Evan Neal;Jr.LG;70;Javion Cohen;So.C;71;Darrian Dalcourt;Jr. OR 79;Chris Owens;Sr.RG;55;Emil Ekiyor;Jr.RT;79;Chris Owens;Sr. OR 85/60;Kendall Randolph;Sr.Alabama defenseDE;92;Justin Eboigbe;Jr. OR 48;Phidarian Mathis;Sr.NG:94;DJ Dale;Jr.DE;48;Phidarian Mathis;Sr. OR 47;Byron Young;Jr.SAM;20;Drew Sanders;So.MIKE;10;Henry To’oTo’o;Jr.WILL;8;ChristianHarris;Jr.JACK;31;Will Anderson Jr.;So.CB;28;Josh Jobe;Sr.FS;2;DeMarcco Hellams;Jr. OR 14;Brian Branch;So.SS;9;Jordan Battle;Jr.CB;Jalyn Armour-Davis;Jr.STAR;13;Malachi Moore;So. OR 14;Brian Branch;So.Alabama special teamsK;16;Will Reichard;Jr.P;86;James Burnip;Fr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Alabama Crimson Tide Matt Corral Bryce Young Christian Harris John Metchie Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Michael is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists