Matt Corral

Matt Corral and Ole Miss could shake up the college football landscape with a victory on Saturday at top-ranked Alabama.

 AP

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;96;Isaiah Iton;So.

NT;94;Quentin Bivens;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr.

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr. OR 5;Deantre Prince;Jr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

Alabama offense

QB;9;Bryce Young;So.

RB;4;Brian Robinson Jr.;Sr.

WR;8;John Metchie III;Jr.

WR;18;Slade Bolden;Jr. OR 10;JoJo Earle;Fr.

WR;Jameson Williams;Jr.

TE;81;Cameron Latu;Jr.

LT;73;Evan Neal;Jr.

LG;70;Javion Cohen;So.

C;71;Darrian Dalcourt;Jr. OR 79;Chris Owens;Sr.

RG;55;Emil Ekiyor;Jr.

RT;79;Chris Owens;Sr. OR 85/60;Kendall Randolph;Sr.

Alabama defense

DE;92;Justin Eboigbe;Jr. OR 48;Phidarian Mathis;Sr.

NG:94;DJ Dale;Jr.

DE;48;Phidarian Mathis;Sr. OR 47;Byron Young;Jr.

SAM;20;Drew Sanders;So.

MIKE;10;Henry To’oTo’o;Jr.

WILL;8;ChristianHarris;Jr.

JACK;31;Will Anderson Jr.;So.

CB;28;Josh Jobe;Sr.

FS;2;DeMarcco Hellams;Jr. OR 14;Brian Branch;So.

SS;9;Jordan Battle;Jr.

CB;Jalyn Armour-Davis;Jr.

STAR;13;Malachi Moore;So. OR 14;Brian Branch;So.

Alabama special teams

K;16;Will Reichard;Jr.

P;86;James Burnip;Fr.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus