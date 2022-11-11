Quarterbacks
Alabama’s Bryce Young isn’t putting up quite the same numbers he did a season ago, but he’s still the reigning-Heisman Trophy winner and among the best players in college football. He’s thrown 66 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions in his two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s starter. Ole Miss sophomore Jaxson Dart has been playing well of late, but Young has a longer track record of sustained success. Edge: Alabama
Running backs
It hasn’t happened often in the last decade, but Alabama might actually have the weaker running back group in a given matchup. Jahmyr Gibbs is stellar as both a runner and receiver, and Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are having nice seasons as well. But Ole Miss’ combo of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans is as good a duo as there is in college football, having combined for 1,716 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receiver
Ole Miss senior Jonathan Mingo is second in the SEC in receiving yards at 664, and fellow senior Malik Heath has just under 500 yards receiving himself. That duo, plus junior Jordan Watkins (335 yards) have been stellar recently for the Rebels. Alabama is led by Ja’Corey Brooks, who has 473 yards. The Crimson Tide’s second-leading receiver is actually Gibbs. Edge: Ole Miss
Offensive line
Ole Miss’ production running the ball can be credited to the offensive line in addition to stellar backs. But the pass blocking, while the numbers are great (Ole Miss has only given up seven sacks, tied for fourth nationally) hasn’t always looked as good as advertised, particularly against top-tier defensive lines. The Crimson Tide offensive line hasn’t been perfect, but it’s still supremely talented. Edge: Alabama
Defensive line
Talent up front is never an issue with Alabama on either side of the ball. The Crimson Tide has one of the best run-stop units in the country (11th), and the guys lining up in the trenches play a part there. Ole Miss has been vulnerable in the run game recently, and that can be partially attributed to play up front as well. Edge: Alabama
Linebackers
Alabama’s Will Anderson just might be the best defensive player in college football, even if his stats aren’t quite where they were a year ago when he had 17.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss. Henry To'oTo'o is a star as well. Edge: Alabama
Secondary
Cornerbacks Eli Ricks, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold and Khyree Jackson are a big reason why Alabama allows less than 200 yards per game through the air. Safety Jordan Battle is an All-American with 226 career tackles. Ole Miss has a ton of depth at defensive back, and among the standouts has been senior cornerback Deantre Prince, who has largely shutdown opposing receivers this season. Advantage: Alabama
Special teams
Ole Miss senior Jonathan Cruz has made 9 of 10 field goals and all 42 of his PATs. He also executed a perfect onside kick against Auburn. Alabama’s Will Reichard has been clutch as well, having hit 16 of 20 field goals, including the game-winner at Texas. Both teams’ punters have similar averages. Alabama, however, is among the best punt return teams in the country, and McKinstry leads the nation with a 17.7 yard per return average. Edge: Alabama
