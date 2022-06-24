OMAHA – Neither Oklahoma’s nor Ole Miss’ path to the College World Series final was particularly straightforward. But on Friday morning, there the respective teams and coaches were, the two teams left of about 300 with a chance to take home the trophy they posed for pictures with.
The Rebels (40-23) and Sooners (45-22) had their ups and downs this season. The Ole Miss journey has been well documented — a top-five start, an ascent to No. 1 and a tumble out of the rankings and, potentially, out of the NCAA Tournament entirely. The Rebels were one of the last four teams in the field and have run with their opportunity.
Through it all, Ole Miss never abandoned faith.
“I honestly don't think we've ever lost confidence or belief,” Ole Miss senior Justin Bench said, “But right now, winning eight of the last nine games we've played, it's just — when we step on that field, we're going to have the belief and confidence to get the job done.“
Oklahoma, meanwhile, hasn’t had the easiest season, either. The Sooners were not ranked in the preseason polls coming off a 27-28 campaign in 2021. They weren’t ranked until fairly late in the season and had their share of highs (winning four games to win the Big 12 Tournament title) and lows (an 18-run midweek loss to a Wichita State team that finished well under .500).
Both feature dominant hitting, but they also have their share of differences — Oklahoma has 145 stolen bases on 188 chances, while Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco joked that 188 tries is more than his Rebels have had in three years.
Outside of baseball details is a common thread between the teams: a pair of squads that, at various points throughout the 2022 season, were essentially left for dead. And now they’re the last two teams left in Omaha.
“They're a really good ballclub. They've been playing with a chip on their shoulder just like we have,” Oklahoma outfielder Tanner Tredaway said. “They were in question for a regional, and they're here to make a statement just like we are. They're going to be tough. But we're going to be ready for it.”
While each year is its own beast, the two also have the link of a 2020 that they didn’t get to see all the way through despite thinking the season had a chance to be special. The 2020 season was, of course, canceled partway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both teams had high hopes before the season was cut short, as Oklahoma was 14-4 and Ole Miss was 16-1, having won its last 16 games.
“That year for us was hard for us too, because I truly felt like that was another Omaha-caliber team. So it was difficult to take that in and accept that,” Tredaway said. “To be here two years later and to be doing what we're doing here now has just been unbelievable.”
Bianco said the 2020 season feels like an eternity ago. But the fact that his seniors have a chance to reach the top of the college baseball mountain given all they’ve been through — coming up a game short of Omaha, etc. — is special.
“I think it's really cool, the story of (Justin) Bench and (Tim) Elko and (Kevin) Graham and others that had opportunities last year after that season, a great season that ended up one game short of being here to come back for one more ride and one more chance at it," Bianco said. "How cool is that to be here and to still be here with the two teams remaining?”