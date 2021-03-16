Ole Miss senior left-hander Anna Borgen has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week.
The Heath, Texas, native made four appearances last week. She totaled two wins and two saves without allowing run as Ole Miss defeated South Alabama then swept rival Mississippi State in Oxford to start SEC play.
Monday’s 8-0 victory in five innings marked the first time the Rebels (18-7, 3-0 SEC) have swept a three-game series from the Bulldogs (15-8, 0-3).
Ole Miss is 3-0 in SEC play for the first time.
Borgen has allowed two runs in 38 2/3 innings this season. She has not allowed a run in her last 31 2/3 innings.
Ole Miss will take an 11-game winning streak to a series against No. 19 Arkansas beginning Friday.